The Music You Listen to Affects You Most at This Age

Ever notice how some people swear the best music stopped the year they got their driver’s license? Science might actually agree with them.

A new study from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland found that men form their deepest musical attachments around age 16, while women peak closer to 19. That small gap says a lot about how gender shapes the way we experience music during adolescence.

Videos by VICE

Researchers asked nearly 2,000 people across 84 countries to name a song that felt personally meaningful. They compared the participants’ ages to when those songs were released using Spotify data, then ran the numbers every way they could. No matter how they sliced it, the pattern stayed the same. Teenage boys hit their musical sweet spot a few years before teenage girls.

The difference seems to come from how each group uses music while growing up. For many men, the mid-teens are all about finding independence and forming an identity. Music becomes a tool for rebellion, a way to feel seen when nothing else seems to fit. Those songs sink their claws in deep and never really let go.

Your Music Choices Affect You Most at This Age

Women, on the other hand, often connect with music in ways that are more emotional and social. It’s sometimes about standing out, but also about understanding themselves and the people around them. Those bonds take longer to form, which may explain why women’s musical memories crystallize a few years later.

As people age, those habits stick. Men tend to keep returning to the tracks that defined their youth, while women stay more open to new sounds. By their sixties, many men still get the biggest emotional rush from the music that filled their bedrooms in high school. Women’s playlists keep evolving, mixing nostalgia with whatever moves them now.

Researchers call this phenomenon the “reminiscence bump,” a stretch of life when emotions are sharp and memories last. Gender seems to nudge that window slightly in one direction or the other.

So when your dad says no song will ever top the ones he grew up with, he’s not exaggerating. And when your mom keeps falling in love with new artists, she’s doing what her brain has always done, turning music into a lifelong companion.