‘The Power of Discipline’: Omarion Reveals What It Was Like to Be Celibate for 3 Years (Including Developing a Surprising New Skill?)

Have you ever heard of an R&B singer practicing celibacy? The genre centers around love, and a lot of that love involves a lot of sex. Jodeci wasn’t in the desert for a nice, tender hug. They were “Feenin’” for a little something more than a peck on the cheek. Sensuality doesn’t necessarily define R&B. It’s primarily about intimacy, and that can take many forms. Still, it’s unconventional to think of an artist forgoing sex entirely. Yet, that’s what Omarion did, all in the name of spirituality.

Recently, the “Ice Box” crooner spoke to Shawn Stockman about his “weird” experience with celibacy. There, he talks about how he searched for strength and self-control when it came to his mind, body, and spirit. Omarion makes a point of stressing that he loves women, both platonically and romantically. Ultimately, he claims to have learned actual telepathy and that “soul ties are a real connection with women, on the physical tip.”

Omarion Says Celibacy Unlocked Discipline and… Telepathy?

“I think that that’s when I was being introduced to a form of telepathy. Feeling closer to someone even when they’re away. I just had the power to say no to anything. Like, yo, if I don’t want to do something, I could stop today. And I think that that’s the power of discipline—[it] really turns your life into just another level,” Omarion explains.

“So, I think, more than anything, that I was really just practicing discipline of self, and it really served its purpose,” he continues. “I always say I’m one of the few guys that I could turn my discipline on and off, and it’s like it’s a cheat code for certain things. I really know how to focus and commit to something because of that discipline.”

Sex was always a prominent factor in his career as an R&B artist and as a celebrity in general. On the Know Thyself podcast, Omarion recalls being a teenager in B2K and receiving stern advice not to be wilding out in the sheets if he wanted to maintain a strong career. His songs didn’t stray from love-making, but over time, his religious journey altered the complexion of his songs. “It was just an interesting time. I was really studying my Bible, and ultimately, like I said in my book, it wasn’t for me,” he said. “But it allowed me to step out of this world and have the responsibility of being a sex symbol and being a young adult.”