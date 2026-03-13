The Pretty Reckless Just Announced A New Album Alongside 2026 Tour Dates

The Pretty Reckless announced today a new album, Dear God, as well as a swath of 2026 tour dates. They’ve also released a single from the upcoming album, “When I Wake Up.”

It’s the rock band’s fifth album. The Pretty Reckless, fronted by Taylor Momsen, put out their last album, Death by Rock and Roll, in 2021. Dear God will also include lead single “For I Am Death.” (Momsen is also known for, um, having played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.)

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The headlining tour in support of the album, fittingly dubbed the Dear God Tour, kicks off the North American leg July 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz. Following stops include Chicago, Illinois; Madison, Wisconsin; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Nashville, Tennessee.

The final North American stop will be supporting AC/DC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 29, before the band hops across the pond for the European stretch.

View the complete tour routing and listen to “When I Wake Up” below.

How to get tickets to The Pretty REckless’ Dear God Tour 2026

An artist presale for The Pretty Reckless’ Dear God Tour begins Tuesday, March 17th at 10 AM local time. Sign up for access on the band’s official website. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get The Pretty Reckless tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“When I wake up”

The single that dropped today, “When I Wake Up” is a hard-rocking, bluesy face-melter about, well, getting blacked out. “I’m doing fine, killing time / When I wake up, I don’t know where I was last night,” snarls Momsen in the song’s catchy chorus.

“‘When I Wake Up’ is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare,” said Momsen of the song. “When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can’t see it. It’s a good time…”

Just say no, kids.

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02/24 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS ^

02/28 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS ^

03/11 — Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional ^

03/15 — Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional ^

03/23 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^

03/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^

03/31 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^

04/07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros ^

04/11 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^

04/15 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^

07/10 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

07/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium ^

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

07/19 — Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium ^

07/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

07/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

07/24 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

07/25 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

07/28 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

08/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^

08/07 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

08/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^

08/11 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

08/13 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^

08/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

08/29 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

08/31 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ^

09/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/04 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium ^

09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^

09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/10 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/12 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau ^

09/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium ^

09/22 — Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

09/24 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

09/25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

09/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^

11/09 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/10 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

11/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/16 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

11/18 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

11/21 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/24 — Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/26 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building

11/27 — Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

11/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

^ = w/ AC/DC