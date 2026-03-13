The Pretty Reckless Just Announced A New Album Alongside 2026 Tour Dates

The Pretty Reckless announced today a new album, Dear God, as well as a swath of 2026 tour dates. They’ve also released a single from the upcoming album, “When I Wake Up.”
It’s the rock band’s fifth album. The Pretty Reckless, fronted by Taylor Momsen, put out their last album, Death by Rock and Roll, in 2021. Dear God will also include lead single “For I Am Death.” (Momsen is also known for, um, having played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.)
Videos by VICE
The headlining tour in support of the album, fittingly dubbed the Dear God Tour, kicks off the North American leg July 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz. Following stops include Chicago, Illinois; Madison, Wisconsin; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Nashville, Tennessee.
The final North American stop will be supporting AC/DC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 29, before the band hops across the pond for the European stretch.
View the complete tour routing and listen to “When I Wake Up” below.
How to get tickets to The Pretty REckless’ Dear God Tour 2026
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
An artist presale for The Pretty Reckless’ Dear God Tour begins Tuesday, March 17th at 10 AM local time. Sign up for access on the band’s official website. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get The Pretty Reckless tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
“When I wake up”
The single that dropped today, “When I Wake Up” is a hard-rocking, bluesy face-melter about, well, getting blacked out. “I’m doing fine, killing time / When I wake up, I don’t know where I was last night,” snarls Momsen in the song’s catchy chorus.
“‘When I Wake Up’ is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare,” said Momsen of the song. “When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can’t see it. It’s a good time…”
Just say no, kids.
The Pretty Reckless 2026 Tour Dates
02/24 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS ^
02/28 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS ^
03/11 — Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional ^
03/15 — Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional ^
03/23 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^
03/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^
03/31 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^
04/07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros ^
04/11 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^
04/15 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate ^
07/10 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
07/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium ^
07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
07/19 — Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium ^
07/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
07/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
07/24 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
07/25 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
07/28 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^
07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
08/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^
08/07 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
08/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^
08/11 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
08/13 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^
08/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^
08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
08/29 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
08/31 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ^
09/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/04 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium ^
09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/10 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/12 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau ^
09/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium ^
09/22 — Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
09/24 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
09/25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
09/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^
11/09 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/10 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
11/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/16 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
11/18 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
11/21 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/24 — Paris, FR @ Zénith
11/26 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building
11/27 — Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
11/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/01 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
^ = w/ AC/DC