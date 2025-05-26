‘The Run: Got Next’ Is Bringing the ‘NBA Street’ Feel Back With a Roguelike Twist

I feel like there is one thing we have all truly been able to agree on: NBA Street Vol. 2 is a classic, and EA needs to remake it. While we didn’t (and honestly, probably won’t) get that remake, what we are getting is potentially the next best thing. The Run: Got Next is a 3v3 streetball game in the vein of the classic arcade basketball game, but this one has elements of a roguelike.

‘The run’ features a team of ‘nba street’ vets

The Run: Got Next is developed by Play By Play Studios, a team made up of devs who had a hand in NBA Street Vol 2. The game has some of the look graphically. But I’d imagine that the game will look different from an animation standpoint. Gameplay-wise, The Run has two unique features that will differentiate it from the Street games.

Bring Your Best Three & Hold Court

Build out your squad from an ever-evolving roster of diverse, larger-than-life, legendary street ballers, each with towering strengths and weaknesses that require you to really think about how you set your lineups.

Multiplayer Meets Roguelike

Staying on the court takes more than just a great jumper — there’s levels to this. With court conditions, strategic modifiers and drops impacting every game and new players coming in to stop your streak, every Run is unique.

The lack of the NBA license necessitates a little more creativity from a character perspective. It looks like you’re going to have to balance out abilities according to your playstyle, similar to a fighting game.

Y’all know how I feel about roguelikes. And the more I think about it, the more putting a streetball game with that genre just makes sense. When you’re playing in the open gym runs, you really do get your team, call next, and when it’s your time, you try to stay on the court. You lose; the next squad gets their run, and you’re back on the sidelines until you’re next again. It’s absolutely perfect, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds when the full game comes out.