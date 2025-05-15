The Six One Indie Showcase is Coming. And it's Dropping 48 Bangers on the World

The GOATs at Six One Indie are back at work highlighting some incredible upcoming indie games. On May 22nd, the showcase kicks off at 11:50 AM EST. So, the announcement says to “Expect big reveals like the world premiere of Truth Scrapper (from the creator of In Stars and Time), a peek into the worlds of Mouse: P.I. For Hire and Hotel Barcelona, a deep dive into Future Vibe Check, and more unexpected surprises.” There’s a game in there I want to get into, but first, more details on the event itself.

What else is hitting with the six one indie showcase?

Per the Six One Indie site: “Petey’s Play Now Pre-Show kicks things off featuring 7 overlooked indies from the first half of the year.” I can’t stress how important doing something like that is. We’re all conditioned to see a showcase of games and think in terms of the new or what’s coming up next. Using this event as a way to get eyes on games that came out that people may have missed is exactly what makes Six One Indie so great. As they say themselves, “Six One Indie is more than just a platform—it’s a catalyst.” Decisions like that are proof of that statement.

After the pre-show, the larger event starts officially at Noon EST. The main show will highlight 41 more games that are coming, featuring “world premieres, exclusive announcements, and exciting updates.” In addition to this, Six One Indie will be showing hands-on previews, as well as interviews with the developers. And after that, they’ll have a “Steam event running through May 26 with 150+ wishlist-worthy games, new demos, and discounts.” That is about as heavy as you can get showcasing indie games. These are the games that have the potential to continue to drive gaming forward, and they’re deserving of this spotlight.

my most anticipated game

Now, as for the game I’m most excited to see at the event? It’s Mouse: P.I. For Hire. I’ve had my eye on this ever since I first saw a video of it. Oddly enough, my first glimpse came on LinkedIn. The art style perfectly mimics the old Steamboat Willie cartoon featuring Mickey Mouse (we did NOT need a horror movie). The animation is incredible and feels like you’re inside the cartoon itself. I’ve wanted nothing more than to have this game in my hands, and I can’t wait to see what Six One Indie shows us. You can check out the showcase on YouTube and Twitch. And be sure to support them on Patreon.