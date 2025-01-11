I’m Here To Recommend Cool-Ass Indie Games and Take Names -- And I’m All Outta Names (Or Something)

“Around 70-ish” isn’t a typo! So, it’s no secret: the VICE Games squad loves indie games. You’ve heard me ramble about this incessantly. “Lifeblood of the games industry, necessity to interactive art” — we’ve done this dance. Right to the point, I have two indie “games” for you today! The first is a bit of a cheesecake choice because UFO 50 isn’t exactly hidden. However, it deserves to be played by as many people as possible!

“why should i play ‘ufo 50’?”

Screenshot: Mossmouth

This next reference is for my fellow oldheads out there: remember Action 52? Once upon a time, Action 52 came out on the NES and Sega Genesis. It was a collection of 52 games that encompassed many different genres and playstyles. In short: most people hated it. Well, UFO 50 is Action 52 if Action 52 was one of the greatest video game compilations ever assembled!

Where Action 52 featured woefully short, undercooked games, every single game in UFO 50 is a full-length experience. With multiple levels, characters, and modes! I’m not kidding — you’re getting the “indie games gauntlet” with UFO 50. It’s nostalgic in presentation, but it’s beautifully modern and complex beneath the hood. This is a game for both retro fans and younger audiences who enjoy the “weight” of modern gaming without feeling outdated.

Seriously, this is one of the best indie games to ever release. There’s something for everyone here, and honestly? At $25, even getting five of the 50 games within is well worth the money and then some. Take the plunge and thank me later, friends. (I believe UFO 50 is coming to consoles this year, too. If that’s the case, prepare for an unhinged ranked list of every UFO 50 game.)

“why should i play the ‘haunted ps1 flipside frights demo disc’?”

Screenshot: Haunted PS1

HEY, don’t you leave this article! Trust me! So, The Haunted PS1 has been around since 2020. Put simply: it’s a series of collected awesome demos for upcoming indie games. Most of them are indie horror games, yes. However, there are collections (like the recent “Flipside Frights” that dropped today) containing indie games of varied genres and themes!

They’re always free to download! If you like a particular game, it’s easy enough to follow it to Steam, throw it on your wishlist (or buy it if it’s available from an older collection), and continue onward! To further emphasize the why: The Haunted PS1 has hosted the likes of Fear the Spotlight, DEAD LETTER DEPT. (more on that one later in the month), and Sorry, We’re Open. We’re talking about past, present, and future indie game royalty, alright?

you like indie games, don’t ya?

Look, there’s a reason I’ll never stop screaming about indie games and efforts like the Slow Game Club. AAA projects have the marketing and advertising budgets to reach y’all. The indies rarely have that luxury. We cry about how “samey” games are and neglect the indie world that always has what we want somewhere. Hell, and more often than not, better options. Indie developers and games will always have a home and platform here. That’s a promise.