The Spectacular Rise and Fall of the World’s Only Hard Rock Theme Park

Hard Rock Park was the world’s first—and possibly last—rock ‘n’ roll-themed amusement park. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the park boasted rides inspired by everything from Led Zeppelin songs to acid trips, but it closed after just five months amid the 2008 financial crisis. Ten years later, reporter Will Caiger-Smith visited the abandoned site to find out how it went off the rails, and what we can learn from its collapse—a bizarre trip he talked to us about on a new episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast.

