The St. Vanderpump Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice (or 1 lime wedge)
½ ounce|15 ml simple syrup
3 raspberries
2 ounces|57 ml LVP Pink Sangria
¾ ounces|21 ml St. Germain
ice
1 ounce|28 ml Champagne
raspberry, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the lime, simple syrup and 3 raspberries in a shaker.
- Add the Pink Sangria and St. Germain.
- Add ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a Champagne flute.
- Top with Champagne.
- Stir with a straw.
- Garnish with a raspberry.
From How-To: Make SUR-rific Cocktails with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
