The St. Vanderpump Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice (or 1 lime wedge)
½ ounce|15 ml simple syrup
3 raspberries
2 ounces|57 ml LVP Pink Sangria
¾ ounces|21 ml St. Germain
ice
1 ounce|28 ml Champagne
raspberry, for garnish

Directions

  1. Muddle the lime, simple syrup and 3 raspberries in a shaker.
  2. Add the Pink Sangria and St. Germain.
  3. Add ice and shake vigorously.
  4. Strain into a Champagne flute.
  5. Top with Champagne.
  6. Stir with a straw.
  7. Garnish with a raspberry.

From How-To: Make SUR-rific Cocktails with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

