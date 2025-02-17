the-tony-danza-tapdance-extravaganza-to-reunite-at-furnace-fest-2025

The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza recently announced that they’re reuniting—for a performance at Furnace Fest this autumn.

The popular mathcore group practically broke the internet when they teased fans with Facebook activity over a decade after disbanding in 2012. The band fed suspicions of a reunion when they changed their Facebook logo and uploaded some confusing videos, like this one that featured the word “Restart.”

“I’m actually losing my mind right now!” one person commented.

Within a week, fans received exciting news about an exclusive reunion: “We’re beyond STOKED to welcome The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza to the FF25 lineup for a Furnace Fest EXCLUSIVE performance—do not miss this!”

“While TTDTE never played Furnace Fest in the early years, they were at Sloss, handing out cassette demos titled Thank You Jason Dietz—a nod to the man who recorded it in exchange for a 12-pack of PBR. That demo made its way to Guy from The Red Chord, who helped them land a record deal,” Furnace Fest shared on its Instagram post. “Now, 20 years later, they’re finally taking the Furnace Fest stage for an epic reunion set. It’s all come full circle, and we couldn’t be more hyped!”

Furnace Fest will take place from Oct. 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama, featuring bands like Ten Yard Fight, A Change of Pace, Drain and Secret World, and more.

In the meantime, TTDTE has resurrected a ton of merch, which people are already jumping on.

“I had the chainsaw design back in the day and I was wearing it downtown. A lady stopped me and told me that it was disgusting. I felt proud that day to be a Danza supporter,” one person commented.

“You coming back is the greatest thing happening in music this year so far,” another fan said.