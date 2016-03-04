The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump addressing a rally in Las Vegas. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

US News

Rivals Promise to Back Trump

All three of Donald Trump’s rivals at an angry debate in Detroit said they would back him if he won the nomination. Both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio savaged Trump’s flip-flopping on immigration and foreign policy, but Trump got most agitated when defending the size of his penis.—NBC News



Catholic Diocese Will Name Accused Abusers

The Catholic diocese of Altoona-Johnstown in Pennsylvania has announced it will post online the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse. It follows a report alleging bishops moved known abusers to new assignments where they could harm children again. —The Washington Post



Tech Giants Back Apple

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and more than 20 other major firms have backed Apple in its battle with the FBI. The tech heavyweights have filed amicus briefs—a form of comment from outside groups—stating Apple should not be forced to unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.—Wired



Military Recruiting Women for Combat Roles

The military services are beginning to recruit women for combat jobs that could see them serving in previously male-only Army and Marine Corps infantry units by this fall. The Marine Corps estimates 200 women a year will move into ground combat roles. —CBS News

International News

Kim Jong-un Orders Nuclear Readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked his military to be in “pre-emptive attack” mode, on standby for nuclear strikes “at any time,” state media have reported. The threat follows the UN imposing tough new sanctions on the country. —AP



Car Bomb Kills Two Police Officers in Turkey

Two police officers have been killed and at least 35 other people injured in a car bomb attack in southeastern Turkey. Turkish officials have blamed the attacks in Nusaybin on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but no one has yet claimed responsibility. —Reuters



EU Leader Wants to Ship Back Migrants

European Council President Donald Tusk has raised the idea of “shipping back” migrants who arrive on the Greek islands from Turkey. Tusk will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, after warning economic migrants, “Do not come to Europe.” —BBC News



Honduran Environmentalist Shot Dead

Bera Cáceres, who won the prestigious Goldman Prize in 2015 for her activism, has been shot dead in her home in La Esperanza, Honduras. Cáceres spent two decades fighting against dams and mines that threatened indigenous communities. —VICE News











Kendrick Lamar. Photo via Noisey Bompton.

Everything Else



Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise New Album

The rapper released an unexpected new album overnight called untitled unmastered. Each of the eight tracks, filled with politically charged lyrics, appear to be named after the dates they were recorded. —Noisey



Hubble Finds Furthest Known Galaxy

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the most remote galaxy ever seen from Earth. The GN-z11 galaxy is 13.4 billion light years away and was formed 400 million years after the Big Bang. —The Space Reporter



Facebook to Pay More UK Tax

Facebook has pledged to pay the UK millions more in tax after changing its corporate structure in Europe. Advertising revenue generated will now be routed through the UK rather than Ireland. —The Guardian

Cannabis Can Elicit Autistic-Like Behavior

Smoking weed may affect your ability to empathize with people and process emotions, according to a new study published in journal PLOS ONE. —Broadly







