The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News
Rivals Promise to Back Trump
All three of Donald Trump’s rivals at an angry debate in Detroit said they would back him if he won the nomination. Both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio savaged Trump’s flip-flopping on immigration and foreign policy, but Trump got most agitated when defending the size of his penis.—NBC News
Catholic Diocese Will Name Accused Abusers
The Catholic diocese of Altoona-Johnstown in Pennsylvania has announced it will post online the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse. It follows a report alleging bishops moved known abusers to new assignments where they could harm children again. —The Washington Post
Tech Giants Back Apple
Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and more than 20 other major firms have backed Apple in its battle with the FBI. The tech heavyweights have filed amicus briefs—a form of comment from outside groups—stating Apple should not be forced to unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.—Wired
Military Recruiting Women for Combat Roles
The military services are beginning to recruit women for combat jobs that could see them serving in previously male-only Army and Marine Corps infantry units by this fall. The Marine Corps estimates 200 women a year will move into ground combat roles. —CBS News
International News
Kim Jong-un Orders Nuclear Readiness
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked his military to be in “pre-emptive attack” mode, on standby for nuclear strikes “at any time,” state media have reported. The threat follows the UN imposing tough new sanctions on the country. —AP
Car Bomb Kills Two Police Officers in Turkey
Two police officers have been killed and at least 35 other people injured in a car bomb attack in southeastern Turkey. Turkish officials have blamed the attacks in Nusaybin on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but no one has yet claimed responsibility. —Reuters
EU Leader Wants to Ship Back Migrants
European Council President Donald Tusk has raised the idea of “shipping back” migrants who arrive on the Greek islands from Turkey. Tusk will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, after warning economic migrants, “Do not come to Europe.” —BBC News
Honduran Environmentalist Shot Dead
Bera Cáceres, who won the prestigious Goldman Prize in 2015 for her activism, has been shot dead in her home in La Esperanza, Honduras. Cáceres spent two decades fighting against dams and mines that threatened indigenous communities. —VICE News
Everything Else
Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise New Album
The rapper released an unexpected new album overnight called untitled unmastered. Each of the eight tracks, filled with politically charged lyrics, appear to be named after the dates they were recorded. —Noisey
Hubble Finds Furthest Known Galaxy
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the most remote galaxy ever seen from Earth. The GN-z11 galaxy is 13.4 billion light years away and was formed 400 million years after the Big Bang. —The Space Reporter
Facebook to Pay More UK Tax
Facebook has pledged to pay the UK millions more in tax after changing its corporate structure in Europe. Advertising revenue generated will now be routed through the UK rather than Ireland. —The Guardian
Cannabis Can Elicit Autistic-Like Behavior
Smoking weed may affect your ability to empathize with people and process emotions, according to a new study published in journal PLOS ONE. —Broadly
