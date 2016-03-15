The VICE Morning Bulletin



Hillary Clinton at a rally in North Carolina last week. Photo via Flickr user Nathania Johnson

US News

Sanders Could Quash Clinton in her Illinois Home State

Voters in five states head to the polls today in a crucial day for presidential primaries. Hillary Clinton is trying to fend off a surprise victory for Bernie Sanders in her home state of Illinois, where polls show he has drawn close. One CBS News/YouGov poll shows Sanders with a 2 percent lead. —USA Today



Google Pushes Congress to Back Self-Driving Cars

Executives behind Google’s self-driving car program will appear before a Senate Commerce Committee today in a bid to persuade lawmakers to allow fully-autonomous vehicles on the road. Google does not want changes to safety rules to become a state-by-state process. —TIME



Videos by VICE

NFL Admits CTE Risk

The NFL’s senior vice president for health and safety, Jeff Miller, has acknowledged the connection between concussions sustained by football players and the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). It’s the first time a league official has accepted a direct link. —The Los Angeles Times



Chicago Man Shot by Police After Drug Shootout

One man was fatally shot and three Chicago police officers injured after officers responded to complaint about narcotics in the area on Monday night. When one man began shooting at officers, at least one officer returned fire and shot him dead, according to police. —Chicago Tribune





International News



Russians Withdraw from Syria

The first Russian planes have begun leaving Syria, after President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that his country would be withdrawing from the war there. Western officials said it could help Syria’s government engage in peace talks, which are now entering a second day. —BBC News



Myanmar Gets New President

Htin Kyaw has been elected the country’s president by Myanmar’s new parliament, the county’s first civilian leader in 50 years. Kyaw is a close ally of Aung San Suu Kyi, who is barred from the post but is expected to lead the country anyway through Kyaw. —AP



Turkey Strikes Kurds in Iraq

Strikes by Turkey’s air force in northern Iraq are believed to have killed 45 Kurdistan Workers Party militants, the armed forces said in a statement this morning. The strikes were retaliation for Sunday’s bombing in Ankara, and were reported as the first funerals held for the victims. —Reuters

Breivik Makes Nazi Salute in Court

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raised his arm in a Nazi salute as he arrived for the first day of a lawsuit against the government. Breivik is accusing the state of human rights violations for holding him in isolation, and his case is being heard in the prison gym hall. —Sky News



Radiohead. Photo via Flickr user Daniele Dalledonne

Everything Else



Pope to Declare Mother Teresa a Saint

Pope Francis will sign a decree today for the canonization of Mother Teresa, and announce the date and venue for the Albanian nun’s sainthood ceremony. Four other candidates for sainthood are also being considered. —The Guardian



Radiohead Announces US Shows

Radiohead has announced its first US live shows in four years. The band will play New York’s Madison Square Garden in July and at Los Angeles’s Shrine Auditorium in August, part of a tour for its ninth album, expected this year. —Rolling Stone



New York City Schools to Give Out Free Tampons

Deminine hygiene products will be dispensed for free in bathrooms at 25 public schools in low-income neighborhoods in the city. A pilot program showed attendance increased among female students and fewer asked to be excused from class. —Buzzfeed



Man Pledges to Give Away a Million Weed Seeds

British Columbia weed activist and former New Democratic Party candidate Dana Larsen has promised to send free weed seeds to any Canadian willing to openly grow their own cannabis garden. —VICE

Done with reading today? Watch our video ‘VICE Talks Film with ‘High Rise’ Director Ben Wheatley’