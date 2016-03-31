The VICE Morning Bulletin



Obama will host more than 50 world leaders to discuss nuclear security and Islamic State.

US News



Obama Hosts World Leaders for Nuclear Summit

Obama welcomes leaders from more than 50 countries to Washington, DC, today for his fourth and final Nuclear Security Summit. Despite a boycott by Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders will discuss how to stop the Islamic State group developing radioactive “dirty bombs.” —The Washington Post



Trump Attacked by Both Sides for Abortion ‘Punishment’ Comments

Donald Trump received flak from both pro-choice and pro-life advocates for saying women should face “some form of punishment” for abortions. Despite later attempts to backtrack, Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said Trump’s comments showed he was “out of touch with the pro-life movement.” —NBC News



Anger in Minneapolis as Officers Cleared

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Wednesday night in Minneapolis shouting “No justice, no peace” near the spot Jamar Clark was shot by police last November. A state prosecutor declined to charge two police officers for the 24-year-old’s death. —CBS News



Clinton to be Interviewed by FBI Boss

FBI Director James Comey is reportedly likely to interview Hillary Clinton within days as part of the investigation of her use of a private email server. Former Clinton Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills and former State Department staffer Philippe Reines also face interviews by investigators. —Mediate



International News



New Libyan Leaders Arrive by Boat

Leaders of Libya’s new unity government have arrived in Tripoli by boat in an attempt to take control of the country. Tripoli’s airspace has been closed, preventing the Presidency Council, based in Tunisia, from arriving by air. Libya has been ruling by warring militias since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. —BBC News



UN Condemns Israeli Army Killing

Senior UN officials have condemned the killing of a Palestinian man by an Israeli soldier, saying the evidence indicated a “clear case” of extrajudicial execution. A video showed the soldier shoot Abed al-Fattah Yusri al-Sharif, 21, in the head at close range as he lay on the ground. —Al Jazeera



Qatar Accused of World Cup Forced Labor

Amnesty International has accused Qatar of using forced labor to build a stadium for the World Cup in 2022, saying workers have had their wages withheld and passports confiscated. The rights group also accused FIFA of failing to stop the World Cup being “built on human rights abuses.” —CNN



Argentina Approves Debt Deal

Argentina’s senate has approved a landmark deal to repay creditors holding defaulted debt, marking the end of a 14-year period without access to international capital markets. The country has until April 14 to pay $4.65 billion to a group of hedge funds. —Reuters



Whoopi Goldberg. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else



Conservative Christians Say Disney Declared ‘Public War’ on Them

A Texas-based conservative group has blasted Disney for supporting LGBT rights, saying the company has declared “public war” on Christianity. Disney has threatened to boycott Georgia for considering a bill discriminating against LGBT people. —The Huffington Post



Controversial Anti-Vaccination Doc Gets Early Release

The documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe will be released in New York City this Friday, weeks before the Tribeca Film Festival. Robert De Niro’s festival recently canceled a screening of the film because it controversially links autism with vaccination. —Variety

Snoop’s Brother Launches Canadian Label

Snoop Dogg’s brother Bing Worthington has started a record label in Canada: a merger of Dogg Records and Urban Heat Legends. “I feel like Canada’s the only place that treats you like a person,” said Worthington. —Noisey