The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News

Trump Wants to Sell Off Government Assets

As Republican voters head to the polls in Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s advisor said he would sell off $16 trillion worth of government assets in order to eliminate the national debt. Barry Bennett said a Trump presidency would see the sale of public land and buildings: “The US government owns more real estate than anybody else.” —NBC News

Californian Gov. Jerry Brown will today sign a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage from $10 an hour to $15 an hour by 2022. With New York also set to raise the minimum wage, activists now have their sights on states like Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan as the “Fight for $15” campaign spreads. —USA Today

An Amtrak train carrying 330 passengers derailed on Sunday just south of Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring 35 others. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has now recovered the data recorder and are investigating how fast the train was traveling and possible signaling failures. —ABC News

A new study has revealed some people taking statins to lower their cholesterol are suffering from muscle spasms and other significant side effects. It is hoped PCSK9 inhibitors could provide a better option for some people at risk of developing heart problems. —CBS News

International News

Panama Papers Expose Tax Affairs of Global Elite

A huge trove of more than 11.5 million leaked documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca has revealed how the rich and powerful hide their wealth. The papers show associates of Vladimir Putin shuffled away as much as $2 billion through shadow companies, while Iceland’s prime minister is facing calls for snap elections after documents revealed he and his wife had $4 million tied up in an offshore shell company. —The Guardian

The first boats carrying migrants deported from Greece have arrived in Turkey as part of an EU plan to ease migration to Europe. Frontex, the EU’s border agency, said 136 people arrived in western Turkey early this morning, with another boat set to leave later today. —Al Jazeera

Flash floods caused by torrential rain have killed 53 people in northwest Pakistan, according to officials. Pre-monsoon rain brought serious flooding across three provinces Sunday. People in the flood plain have been warned to leave villages for safer places. —BBC News

The spokesman for the militant group Nusra Front in northern Syria was among 20 or so jihadist fighters killed in air strikes. Abu Firas died in the raids in Idlib province. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the air strikes were carried out by Syrian or Russian forces. —Reuters

Some macaque monkeys, the type transmitting a form of malaria to humans (Photo by Karyn Sig via)

Everything Else

Medicine Crows Dies at 102

Joe Medicine Crow, the last surviving Plains Indian war chief, has died at the age of 102. He wore war paint beneath his World War II uniform and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2009. —The Washington Post

Kesha said she was offered a release from her contract with Sony Music and Dr. Luke’s company if she publicly apologized for accusing her former producer of rape. “So, I got offered my freedom if I were to lie,” she wrote on Instagram. —Rolling Stone

Hundreds of demonstrators advocating marijuana legalization tried to carry a 50-foot inflatable spliff to the White House. The Secret Service blocked the giant joint from entering Lafayette Park in front of the White House. —VICE News

A malaria-causing parasite that is increasingly being transmitted from macaque monkeys to humans in South Asia has the potential to become more more deadly and transmittable, according to a Harvard medical journal. Deforestation is being blamed. —Motherboard

