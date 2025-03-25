‘The Walking Dead’ Shuffles Its Way Into the More Creative Side of ‘Fortnite’, and It Looks Pretty Slick

Fortnite has collaborated with nearly everybody on the planet. But some collabs are so nice, they’ve got to do them twice. Originally a few skins and some extra equipment, The Walking Dead isn’t a new face in the Fortnite universe. But the latest collaboration pushes things to completely new levels, allowing players to create their own unique experiences with the iconic look and feel of The Walking Dead‘s comic origins. Yes, that includes the heavy outlines and shading, so everything is going to feel just like the comics and the Telltale games. And yes, it does look as cool as it sounds.

Play video Video via FNCreate on YouTube Video via FNCreate on YouTube

Corrraaalllll! I Just Double-Pumped Someone in ‘Fortnite’, Coral!

The idea of creating an experience in the Walking Dead universe sounds like a great time, right? Well, now you can make it happen in Fortnite, even if you’ve never really touched something like this before. And since it’s officially branded content, creators will have access to many different assets and creative tools to make the game of their dreams. Seriously, some of the things that have been created inside of the world of Fortnite are mind-blowingly cool. You can even play a knock-off version of Bodycam, if you want.

This is seemingly the first major collaboration effort on the Fortnite Creative side. Fans are already scheming up many different ideas, with Zombie maps and other multiplayer shenanigans flying around like it’s nobody’s business. I’ve never dabbled into the more creative side of Fortnite before, as I’ve tended to just stick to Zero Build and play a few rounds with my friends every couple of months. But this has me interested enough to check it out. Especially seeing as they’re aiming for more of the comic book theme, rather than the AMC show.

The video linked above also shows what appears to be a cel-shaded Negan. Sticking closely to the comic book style once again, this is the newest Walking Dead character added to the game. And honestly? As long as he gets to use the bat, I may need to buy him. He looks sick as hell.