The Weeknd Diversifies His Sound With These Two New Tracks

Sneaking in before the year is out with what is sure to be a late Album Of The Year contender for many, Abel Tesfaye’s third album as The Weeknd, Starboy, is out next Friday (November 25), via XO and Republic Records. To whet listeners’ appetites, he’s graced us with not one but two of its previously unheard tracks.



The first, “I Feel It Coming”, is another collaboration with Daft Punk (the record’s lead single, also called “Starboy​”, also features the French duo), which appears to show The Weeknd’s sound diversifying. It’s much jauntier than we’re used to from a man whose lyrical trademarks are late night brooding and getting super fucked up on molly, and Daft Punk’s lighter influence is a welcome one, adding a new string to The Weeknd’s bow.



However, it wouldn’t be a Weeknd album without the tequila-drinkin’, one-night-stand-havin’ persona we’ve come to love so well, and we get that on the second of the new tracks, “Party Monster” (because what else do you expect from a song called “Party Monster”?) The song is classic Tesfaye at his nihilistic best, and paired with the newer territory of “I Feel It Coming”, it teases an interesting blend of old and new that has our ears pricked for next week’s release, which will also feature Lana Del Rey, Future and Kendrick Lamar.



