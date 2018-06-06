The Weeknd Is Getting His Own Beats 1 Radio Show

Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station has become known for its curated artist shows, the most effective arguably being Frank Ocean’s dreamy blonded. Now, the Weeknd is joining the fray that both Ocean and the Weeknd’s fellow Canadian Drake are playing in with his own program.

According to a tweet by Tesfaye’s reps, the show will be called Memento Mori and will “present all of the music thats inspiring some late nights” that Tesfaye has been embarking upon while he’s apparently hiding out in Paris. If you didn’t know, memento mori refers to when medieval and Renaissance artists would put skulls in their pieces to remind you that you’re gonna die someday. In short, we can assume this will be goth. He couldn’t hop onto an episode of OVO Sound Radio, though? In any case, the first episode of Memento Mori airs this Friday on Beats 1. Read the tweet announcing the show below.

https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/1004397764325695488

Phil is on Twitter.