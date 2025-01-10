The White Stripes Announce ‘Get Behind Me Satan’ 20th Anniversary Reissue

The White Stripes’ fifth album Get Behind Me Satan is coming up on its 20th anniversary this year, and fans are in store for a big treat. In celebration of the album’s big birthday, a vinyl reissue is on the way.

The new reissue is titled Get Behind Me Satan XX and serves as a companion release to the 2005 LP from Jack and Meg White. It features songwriting demos, alternate studio takes, and live versions of the tracks from the original album.

“Get Behind Me Satan is without question the most misunderstood entry in the White Stripes discography,” Jack White’s Third Man Records wrote in a social media post announcing the reissue.

“Often mistaken as a breakup album, a treatise on fame, or a ‘piano’ album, the record is most accurately described in Jack White’s own words as focused on the truth,” the announcement continued. “The fact that it was in no way Elephant, Part 2 only further confused, infuriated, and/or beguiled many.”

“Third Man Records is proud to announce Get Behind Me Satan XX, the twentieth-anniversary companion release to the White Stripes’ fifth album and the 63rd entry of its long-running vinyl subscription service The Vault,” the label added, finally noting that the “deadline to subscribe for this package is January 31st, 2025 at midnight central time.”