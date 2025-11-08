The World’s Oldest Married Couple Has Some Brutally Honest Advice for Young Lovers

The world’s “oldest married couple” has shared their secret to a lasting love—and it’s really quite simple.

Eleanor Gittens, 107, and Lyle Gittens, 108, recently won the Guinness World Records for the oldest living married couple (aggregate age) and the oldest married couple ever (aggregate age). The two have been married for a whopping 83 years.

Keep reading to learn all about their love story—and how they’ve made it work for the past eight decades.

Their Love Story

The admirable couple first met over 80 years ago in 1941, when Eleanor attended one of Lyle’s college basketball games. At the time, both were students at Clark Atlanta University.

The two married the following year, their wedding day being the first time Lyle met Eleanor’s family. The lovebirds knew Lyle would likely be drafted for World War II, but when he was granted a three-day pass from training, they decided to tie the knot.

“He had to go right back to his duties, but as you can see [the love] lasted,” Eleanor said in an interview with LongeviQuest.

As expected, Lyle ended up serving in the Army, sent to Italy with the 92nd Infantry Division. Eleanor, on the other hand, was pregnant with their first child and moved to New York City, meaning her husband’s family for the first time. According to the Guinness World Records, Eleanor began working in payroll for an aircraft parts company.

The married couple stayed in touch by sending love letters until, finally, the war ended and Lyle returned home. Their family grew to include one son, Lyle, who was born during the war, and two daughters, Angela and Ignae.

The Secret to a Love That Lasts

You know those couples who seem to do everything together? Well, it seems Lyle and Eleanor were one of them. In fact, they even worked government jobs together and were active members of their college’s Alumni Association.

By the time they both reached their hundreds, they moved away from their beloved home of New York City to Miami to live with their daughter.

According to their grandson, Hasani Gittens, 49, journalist and former New York Post reporter, “They love life and they love each other.”

“And they love good food,” he told The Post. “They’ve been the epitome of what partnership is … They’re both super intelligent and worldly … and they both really value education a lot.”

Wondering what their secret to a long-lasting marriage is?

“We love each other,” Eleanor told LongeviQuest.

“I love my wife,” Lyle added. “It’s simple.”

Lyle and Eleanor celebrated their 83rd anniversary on June 4 of this year. I guess when you’re in true love, it really is that simple. Not easy, of course—but simple.