Theo Croker Told Us 8 Songs He Can’t Live Without

Theo Croker is a Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, and producer known for pushing the boundaries of jazz, neo-soul, and hip-hop. So, naturally, he is someone whose brain you can’t help but want to pick about music.

Coincidentally, Croker just happens to have recently debuted a new song, “We Still Wanna Dance,” from his forthcoming album Dream Manifest, which you can hear below!

Videos by VICE

Play video

Having collaborated with artists like Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, J. Cole, and Common, Croker has a wealth of musical knowledge, so I threw him a series of questions to see which songs he would choose for a number of different situations, like a long flight or a good cry.

Keep reading to see what he picked!

VICE: What’s a must-have song for a long plane ride playlist?

Theo Croker: “Asa” by Djavan from the album Meu Lado. My most listened to song at the moment.

Play video

VICE: A song that immediately reminds you of home?

TC: “Fiesta” from the album Caliente by Gato Barbieri. My father played this album on repeat majority of my upbringing.

VICE: What’s a song by your grandfather, Doc Cheatham, that you think everyone should hear?

TC: “Memphis Blues” off Doc Cheatham & Sammy Price Duets & Solos. It’s hard to choose one of his songs, but this one exemplifies his gorgeous trumpet playing.

Play video

VICE: A song people might be surprised to learn has been an inspiration for you?

TC: “No Ordinary Love” by Sade off the album Love Deluxe. My Trumpet tone has always been inspired by Sade’s voice.

VICE: Favorite song you’ve heard this year?

TC: “Move On” from the album Why Lawd by NxWorries. This track plays like a daily theme song, at this point in my life.

Play video

VICE: A song that makes you cry?

TC: “Welcome” from the album Transition by John Coltrane.

VICE: Which of your songs would you recommend to anyone hearing of you for the first time right now?

TC: “No Escape From Bliss” off my album Escape Velocity. I regard this track as one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever written.

Play video

VICE: Finally… Favorite TV theme song?

TC: “Tank”– the theme song from Cowboy Bebop! Absolute fire every time!

Croker’s eighth studio album, Dream Manifest, arrives in June 2025 via Dom Recs.