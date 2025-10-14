There’s a New Dating Trend Called ‘Zip Coding’—and You Might Be a Victim

Have you ever wanted a part-time lover you’re only committed to when you’re in the same zip code? (I can certainly say I haven’t.) If so, you might like this recently popular dating trend—although it’s not necessarily new.

Referred to as zip coding, this arrangement involves dating someone based on proximity and convenience. Essentially, you enter into a committed relationship when you’re both in the same location. However, once you’re separated, you’re basically single and allowed to mingle.

Videos by VICE

This dating trend is apparently taking over, with more people being unwilling to temporarily commit to long- or even medium-distance dynamics, yet still reluctant to let go of the connection altogether.

What Is Zip Coding?

Zip coding is a dating trend that involves dating someone within a close distance to you, but only when you’re in said area. Once you’re traveling elsewhere, you’re essentially single. In other words, you’re only with the person for the convenience of the connection.

Think of zip coding as a location-dependent relationship. For example, let’s say two ex-lovers went their separate ways to college. They might date other people while away at school, but once they’re home for the holidays and in the same town or state again, they consider themselves a couple. In other words, they’re zip coding.

Of course, if both people agree on this arrangement, then hey, let ‘em have their cake and eat it, too. Some even refer to this setup as ethical non-monogamy, which is a completely valid and fulfilling form of relationship for some people.

However, if only one person is pushing for this relationship dynamic or fooling the other into believing they’re in a committed relationship despite the distance, that’s where the toxicity (and blatant cheating) comes into play.

Features of Zip Coding

For the most part, zip coding is made up of three primary features:

Convenience

Most relationships are anything but convenient. To make a connection last, you must be willing to put in the work to maintain your love and keep the spark alive. With careers, passion projects, friendship, family dynamics, and other personal obligations in the mix, your partner might not always be physically present or a short drive away. However, by zip coding, you’re really only prioritizing the relationship when it’s convenient.

Temporary Commitment

Zip coding requires temporary commitment, where two people come together as a couple when they’re in the same location. This means they’re not dating around or entertaining other people when they’re physically together.

However, once they’re apart, the dynamic shifts, and they have the freedom to explore anyone they want.

Openness

When you’re zip coding, you’re essentially in an open relationship. You might be committed for a period of time during physical togetherness, but otherwise, you’re both dating or sleeping with other people. If both parties embrace the open relationship concept, then this dynamic can work for some couples. Otherwise, it’s a recipe for disaster, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Other Forms of Zip Coding

There are various forms of zip coding, another involving limiting your prospective dating partners to a certain region. For example, you might set your dating app radius to just a few miles, ensuring you don’t match with someone who lives a far drive away. I mean, hey, some people simply don’t want to drive a long distance to see someone they’re dating.

These location-dependent connections come with their downfalls, one of them being a smaller dating pool. Additionally, many couples choose each other based on proximity rather than genuine love. But hey, if you value convenience over connection, this might be the dating trend for you.