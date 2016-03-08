​Watch an Escaped Tiger Cub Run Amok on a Doha Highway

Wild animals running through the streets? Anyone know more? Sent to us – not sure who took it or where. — Qatar Living (@qatarliving)March 8, 2016

On Tuesday, social media in Qatar’s capital of Doha exploded with photos and videos of an escaped tiger sprinting around cars on a highway while dragging a seriously long chain behind it that we’re guessing was once a leash.

In the videos, traffic appears to pause (as dumbfounded drivers upload snaps and pictures of the stressed cat to social media.

The Doha News reports that the cub is most likely an escaped pet. It’s illegal to own a tiger in Qatar—the loose tiger’s owner could face up to six months in jail—but that hasn’t stopped the trend of owning exotic and dangerous pets from growing in Gulf countries.

Qatar’s interior ministry wrote on Twitter that officials are aware of the whole loose tiger thing.