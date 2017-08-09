There’s Now a Nasty, Prehistoric Crocodile Named After Lemmy

Scientists in the UK have named the fossil of a prehistoric, 19-foot-long crocodile after the late Motörhead frontman, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. Lemmysuchus, as the 145 million-year-old creature is now known, had to be renamed after scientists realized that it had been misclassified when it was discovered in 1909.

Lorna Steel, a curator in the Earth Sciences Department at the National History Museum in London who specializes in bone histology, crocodylomorpha, fossil reptile curation, and pterosauria, is now my favorite person. This is half because she must have the greatest business card in history, and half because her last name is Steel and she’s a massive Motörhead fan. She suggested the new name for the new beast and here’s what she had to say about today’s news, per the BBC:

“Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015, we’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus, one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth. As a long-standing Motorhead fan I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to immortalise the rock star in this way.

This is a great day for science, Lemmy, and Lorna Steel.

