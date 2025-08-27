These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have Extra Luck This Week

I don’t know about you, but I could use a bit of luck in my life right now. Thankfully, astrology is apparently in my corner.

While there’s a lot of positive energy in the cosmos this week, some specific zodiac signs will reap the most benefits. According to astrologers, these four zodiac signs in particular will be the luckiest this week. (Remember to read for your rising sign, too!)

Videos by VICE

1. Taurus

Taurus is known as a stubborn and pleasure-seeking sign—and as a Taurus myself, I can attest to that. Thankfully, this week will pack major momentum for the bull. You might notice more aligned surprises showing up for you, as well as harmonious meetings. If you’

“Your friends and networks are your secret weapon right now,” Ashley Boyd, astrologer at Gamblizard, told the New York Post. “Late August is the perfect time to see what doors they can open. Maybe it’s a joint project, a new partnership, or even just a chat with a trusted friend. Offer support, share ideas, ask for input.”

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is a free-spirited, fun-loving sign—and that’s the exact energy they’ll be getting in return this week.

“Venus in Leo is one of the luckiest times of the year for you, as you’ll also be blessed with wealth, romance, and new opportunities,” Kate Rose, therapist, spiritual intuitive, and astrologer, wrote on YourTango. “This will become apparent as Venus dances with retrograde Saturn and Neptune later in the week. Whether romance is in the cards or not, this period in your life is about doing what you love.”

Remember to stop and smell the roses, Sagittarius. Now is not the time to work your life away—it’s time to relish it.

3. Cancer

Cancers are notorious for their sensitive and nurturing nature, often putting others above themselves. However, this week, it’s time to tune into your own inner knowing and prioritize your needs. As you do so, you might notice small intuitive hits or sparks of insight that gift you clarity on something you didn’t know you needed it on. If you have a strong gut instinct this week, trust and follow it.

“Your intuition is sharp, so lean into it and let it lead you,” Boyd told The Post. “Small risk you’ve been thinking about? Yes, please. Maybe it’s an actual lottery ticket, a new investment, or a collaborative project—if it feels right, go for it.”

Additionally, prepare for some unexpected yet life-altering, fateful encounters this week. If you align with your intuition, you might just end up in the right place at the right time.

4. Leo

Leo, your season is officially over, and we have now entered Virgo season. However, that doesn’t mean you don’t still get to be the star of the show. Especially by the end of the week, you will notice positive shifts in your energy.

Right now, your heart is aligned with your drive, meaning you’re making more intentional decisions that will provide more peace and groundedness within yourself. This week highlights your sense of purpose and gives you the chance to work on creative projects or goals that truly matter to you. When you’re in this energy, you show up better in the world around you, too.

“Life gets easier, opportunities start to roll in, and your confidence has finally returned. Focus on the future and the new beginning that is in store for you,” Rose wrote on YourTango. “You’ve been disheartened by the lack of movement in your life, and thankfully, all of that is ending. Yet, you will still need to be the one to take action.”