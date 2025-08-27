These Are the 10 Deadliest Places To Take a Selfie

Twenty years ago, you’d never hear stories about people falling off cliffs, getting bitten by sharks, or slipping off a cell tower all for the sake of a photo. But now, it’s sadly common. Selfies are everywhere. So are the injuries. A new study from The Barber Law Firm reveals the alarming state of affairs and highlights which countries have borne the highest price.

Researchers reviewed selfie-related injuries and deaths that occurred between March 2014 and May 2025. To make the list, the selfie had to cause the incident directly. No “guy fell while hiking and happened to have his phone out.” These were intentional photos, snapped on the edge of buildings, cliffs, highways, or in the personal space of wild animals.

Videos by VICE

Unsurprisingly, India ranks number one, with 271 reported casualties, and 214 of those were fatal. The mix of dense cities, dramatic natural landscapes, easy access to risky infrastructure, and a strong social media culture makes for a dangerous combination.

However, the U.S. didn’t escape unscathed.

We came in second, with 45 incidents, including 37 deaths. Most involved falls at national parks, rooftop photoshoots gone wrong, or extreme weather stunts.

The 10 Deadliest Countries to Take a Selfie IN:

India – 271 casualties (214 deaths, 57 injuries)

United States – 45 (37 deaths, 8 injuries)

Russia – 19 (18 deaths, 1 injury)

Pakistan – 16 deaths

Australia – 15 (13 deaths, 2 injuries)

Indonesia – 14

Kenya – 13

United Kingdom – 13

Spain – 13

Brazil – 13

Together, these ten countries account for hundreds of deaths, most of which happened because someone wanted the shot. And they’re not dying in freak accidents. They’re falling. A lot. The study found that 46% of selfie deaths involved falling from a height—rooftops, cliffs, towers, or scenic overlooks. The second most common cause was drowning.

Kris Barber, the founder of The Barber Law Firm, said in a statement via New York Post: “Our research highlights a troubling trend where the pursuit of social media validation is literally costing lives. The perfect photo simply isn’t worth the danger.”

But the pressure to stand out, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, hasn’t eased up. More than ever, people are willing to lean over the edge, sneak past warning signs, or sprint across train tracks just to rack up engagement.

Some incidents are more ridiculous than tragic, like the tourist in India who tried to snap a selfie with an elephant and ended up half-naked and hospitalized. But even that could’ve ended worse; other elephant selfie-taking people weren’t so lucky.

Capture the moment, sure. But if the moment includes unstable rooftops or cliffs with no railings, maybe skip the shot and live to post another day.