These Are the Most Common Pet Peeves. Did Yours Make the List?

Running into someone you know in public when you’re absolutely not in the mood? Not only is it super awkward—it’s the top reason Americans mentally spiral, according to a new Talker Research survey. The poll asked 2,000 adults to name the little things that ruin their day, and the results are painfully relatable.

Nearly half (46%) said spotting a familiar face when you’re just trying to exist in peace is enough to trigger full fight-or-flight. Another 44% said a knock at the door when you’re not expecting anyone sends their nervous system into shutdown. And 43% said being forced to make conversation when all they want is silence pushes them to the edge.

Tech, predictably, makes everything worse. Forty percent said buffering WiFi drives them insane. Another 35% named surprise phone calls as a major stressor—because there’s something unhinged about calling someone without warning in 2025. Then there’s sound: 40% said loud chewing is a dealbreaker. Twenty-five percent said even heavy breathing can push them over the brink. Fair. After all, misophonia is alive and well.

Survey Reveals the Tiny Everyday Things That Drive People Nuts

Some of the answers got oddly specific in a way that hits too close: the texture of socks, aluminum cans, censorship beeps on TV, not washing your hair for two days. One respondent even listed “the way my partner types.” None of this is rational. That doesn’t make it less real.

Of course, we’re also stressed about things that actually matter. Forty-seven percent said inflation alone is a major anxiety source. Others named traffic, miscommunications, and being late with no way out. But it’s the smaller stuff—those micro-disruptions to your fragile sense of calm—that pile up the fastest.

So, how are we coping? Most people blast music (58%). Others rely on deep breathing (34%), pet cuddles (32%), or weed. The survey, which focused on people who use CBD or THC, found that nearly one-third use THC daily to calm down. CBD users reported a 54% drop in stress; THC users claimed 68%.

“CBD’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system creates a calming effect,” said Jameson Rodgers, co-founder of CBDfx, the sponsor behind the survey. “THC can do the same—plus elevate your mood.”

Eighty-four percent said their go-to coping strategy has held up for over a decade. Which says less about how well we’re handling stress—and more about how long we’ve all been barely holding it together.