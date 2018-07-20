These Instagrams of Timothée Chalamet as Art Belong in the Louvre

With his chestnut waves of hair, thoughtful eyes, rosebud lips, incredible cheekbones, and thick-ass eyebrows, Timothée Chalamet has the kind of face people write songs about. Or center a coming-of-age film set in the Italian countryside around. Or paint onto a tuxedo shirt and wear to the Oscars.

So, frankly, it’s surprising it took the internet this long to merge Chalamet’s flawless visage with bonafide masterpieces. But a couple of weeks ago, a 23-year-old Polish student named Anna started the Instagram account @chalametinart, photoshopping the actor into famous paintings. “I’d seen some online comments suggesting, ‘Timothee’s face belongs in an art gallery,’” she told VICE. “I was really surprised this type of account wasn’t created sooner.”

It all started with a Caravaggio painting of a young boy and some fruit. “My main inspiration for creating the account came from Call Me By Your Name. Each shot, thanks to the use of a single lens, seems like a painting in itself,” Anna said. “Elio, with his curly hair, playing guitar and piano, biking through the Italian countryside, immediately reminded me of Caravaggio’s Boy with a Basket of Fruit. The presence of the iconic peach in the painting could not be missed.”

The Caravaggio wasn’t the first painting she photoshopped Chalamet into; the first mashup posted on Instagram is actually Munch’s The Scream, and early posts were made in about ten minutes, just for fun. But as the account blew up, Anna (who has no professional photo editing experience) started putting more effort into her creations. Now, each post takes between one and three hours to make, and she feeds the pictures through various computer programs to give them a more authentic look. But Anna added that Chalamet makes her “job” easier: “His looks seem to fit in any painting from any time perfectly, and his outstanding acting, multilingualism, and musical skills make him a true Renaissance man,” she said.

With 40.4K followers and counting, @chalametinart has garnered a passionate following, but unfortunately for art and Timmy stans, the account’s creator is not taking commissions. “Since setting up the account about two weeks ago, I’ve had numerous requests to edit Timothée into various paintings,” Anna told VICE. “So in response to popular demand: Sorry but no, I’m not going to be editing him into Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam any time soon.”

