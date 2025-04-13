This Bride Accidentally Drugged and Injured Herself on Her Wedding Day

Many women dream of their wedding day, hoping it will turn out as perfect as it appears in their minds. But life happens—sometimes more brutally to some than to others.

One bride recently shared her disaster of a wedding day, during which she accidentally injured and drugged herself.

The TikToker, who goes by Jade in Adelaide, shared a video recounting the multiple horror stories that occurred just before and during her wedding.

“I was opening a bottle of Veuve,” Jade began explaining, setting the scene of her pre-wedding ritual of getting ready with her friends.

“I was too busy yapping to all my girlfriends ‘cause I had not seen them in so long,” she continued. “I wasn’t thinking when I was opening the bottle, and I looked down slightly, and it hit me right [in the forehead].”

Immediately, Jade ran to the freezer to grab an ice pack, worried she would develop a large bump. That’s when her makeup artist—who was also a nurse—recommended she take ibuprofen.

So, Jade headed to her medicine cabinet and sorted through her meds before picking up a packet that she thought was ibuprofen. She popped two tablets without really looking—only to later realize she had consumed two Restavit tablets, which are anti-insomnia sleeping pills.

“For me, half [of one pill] … puts me to sleep,” she explained. “So, taking two whole ones, I was overwhelmed with emotion once again.”

“I quickly ran to the bathroom and started to tactical vomit,” she continued. “But because I’d just eaten breakfast, I couldn’t see if I’d brought [the tablets] up, and I wasn’t desperate enough to siphon through [my vomit].”

At this point, I’m not sure how much wilder her wedding day could get. But midway through her video, she states: “The best is yet to come.”

Only, these points take place during the actual wedding itself.

Jade explained that she had worn a 3-meter veil with her wedding dress. When she started walking down the aisle, however, her dog Sassy, stepped on the veil and ripped it out of her hair.

“To top off the day,” she continued, “halfway through the ceremony, [Sassy] went off to the side … [and] decided to do a Cleveland steamer.”

Sounds like the perfect end to a special day.