This Chinese Grandma Is Traveling the World by Bike

You know what they say: if you’re jealous of someone, they likely have something you want—or in this case, are doing something you wish you could do.

Such was the case for Li Dongju, a 66-year-old grandmother from Zhengzhou, China. Back in 2013, Li witnessed a group of cyclists flying past her and noticed a “surge of envy” within herself. At the time, Li said, she was battling depression—so seeing a group of vibrant, happy individuals ignited a desire within her, she told CNN.

Videos by VICE

After being laid off from a state-owned textile factory in 2002, Li lives off her 3,000 yuan ($414) a month pension. But with the help of her son, who supported her dream of cycling, Li was able to purchase the necessary gear to hit the road—a life-changing decision.

This Grandma Said Cycling and Travel Cured Her Depression: ‘Travel Is Like a Drug’

“Before cycling, I was heavily dependent on others … and felt like a frog in a well,” she said. “Now, I’m a wild wolf—free, fearless and independent.”

After years and trials, errors, and rookie mistakes, Li found herself traveling both solo and in groups with other cyclers, across various countries. In fact, she and her two cycling companions call themselves the “silver travelers.”

Let this story remind you that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams or make a change—especially if you’re feeling trapped in your current situation. Of course, if you’re battling something as severe as depression, you’ll want to consult a mental health professional before making any sudden choices. However, in Li’s case, she noted that cycling helped bring her out of that dark mental state.

Now, she has memories that will last a lifetime—including the time she met a couple of avid cyclists visiting China who invited her to stay at their home rather than pitching a tent for the night.

“Every time I see her [photo], it brings tears to my eyes,” said Li.

“My goal is to visit at least 100 countries,” Li told CNN. “Travel is like a drug. Once you taste it, you just can’t stop.”