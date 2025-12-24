This Christmas, You Can ‘Live Más’ With Taco Bell’s Return of the Quesarito

Merry Christmas to me—and to all those who Live Más.

Taco Bell has officially and finally brought back its fan-favorite menu item: the beloved quesarito (which is part quesadilla, part burrito, if you couldn’t have guessed yourself).

“We take a cheesy quesadilla and use it as the tortilla—then wrap it around seasoned beef, seasoned rice, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream and grill it to golden perfection,” Taco Bell states on its menu.

You don’t even need to try it to know it’s delicious, though you definitely should.

The Story of the Beloved Quesarito

Now, let’s rewind a bit: the quesarito originally launched in 2014. You might remember the feud it sparked when ESPN accidentally aired the quesarito commercial during the 2014 NBA Draft. More on that later.

While it quickly gained massive popularity, the item was removed from the in-store menu during the pandemic, then fully discontinued in 2023. Why? Who TF knows, but fans were not happy. Some even created tributes and petitions for its return.

Perhaps that’s why, now two years later, it’s making its legendary comeback.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend, and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy.”

Fans agreed, with many leaving comments on the chain’s Instagram announcement, which featured a photo of the food item and a caption: “ok u can stop commenting ‘bring the quesarito back’ now.”

“It’s a miracle,” one person wrote.

“This means so much to me,” added another.

“Best Christmas gift ever,” said a third. “I love you, Taco Bell.”

The item is back on the menu at participating locations for $4.99. But…there’s a catch: It’s back for a limited time only. You’d better go get your fix while you can.

Taco Bell and Nikola Jokić Feud

All this talk about the quesarito has fans nostalgic for the hilarious and iconic Taco Bell/Nikola Jokić feud of 2014. Remember earlier, when I mentioned ESPN’s accidental airing of Taco Bell’s quesarito commercial during the NBA Draft? Yeah, well, the advertisement played at the very moment Jokić’s name was announced as a draft pick by the Denver Nuggets. In other words, the half-quesadilla/half-burrito stole his spotlight.

The Mexican-inspired chain has since apologized to Jokić, who jokingly claimed he never tried Taco Bell—and never would—because of the whole mishap. In fact, as part of their quesarito comeback announcement, they shared an Instagram Reel directed at the basketball star.

“This video is for Nikola Jokić. If you’re not Nikola, keep scrolling,” the video states. “We’re sorry the quesarito hijacked your big moment in 2014. It’s coming back soon. Please give it a chance.”

Taco Bell didn’t stop there. To settle this decade-long beef, the chain filled the Denver Nuggets’ home arena with “GIVE THE QUESARITO A CHANCE” shirts.

“Do u think he’ll notice?” Taco Bell joked in the caption.

However, according to Taco Bell’s recent statement, Jokić declined the offer to try the popular menu item.

“No,” Jokić said. “It’s nice they’re finally apologizing. But no.”

Still, Restrepo paid his respect to the basketball center: “As for the moment that helped keep its story alive—Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings.”