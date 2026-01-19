This Harry Potter Game Could’ve Been Awesome, But It’s Been Canceled

Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainment franchises, with a complete book series, movie adaptations, and video game entries. From older titles to the more recent hit of Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter games provide a new way for fans to experience and explore the Wizarding World of Hogwarts, making them popular choices. In terms of potential upcoming Harry Potter games, there are a couple things in the works. But what about a VR title? Well, one was apparently in the works, but has now been cancelled.

A Harry Potter Game in VR Would Be Huge, But This One Just Got Cancelled

News of there apparently having been a Harry Potter VR game in the works has been quite scarce online. However, in a recent YouTube video, creator Gamertag VR speaks about Meta both investing in some new projects, as well as cancelling several that will never get to fulfill development and release to the public. According to Gamertag VR, included in this bundle of cancelled games was a Harry Potter VR title, which has stirred both surprise and disappointment from gaming enthusiasts.

Just imagine being able to wield a wand and cast iconic spells from the franchise in VR? Plus, being able to walk around the grounds of Hogwarts and explore all of the little secrets and discoveries to be found? There’s no denying how absolutely awesome this would be, with endless potential for one of the most beautiful fantasy VR games to date to come out of an IP such as Harry Potter. Sadly, though, fans will never get to see how this game looked due to the cancellation. This has caused many to share their disappointment in response.

Here’s what Harry Potter fans have to say on the matter:

“Damn… i actually wish I did not know they were making a Harry Potter VR game” “They cancelled the Harry Potter game… I simply have no words.” “That could have been quite good given how well received wizard games are on quest and how good the mod for the PC harry potter game is.”

Why Are VR Games Being Cancelled Right Now?

As mentioned by fans in the comments section, magic or wizard-like games seem to be very popular choices on VR. If the game had simply been produced to a high standard, there’s little to no doubt that it would have brought in some serious attention and done quite well in sales.

According to Gamertag VR, he was personally reached out to by VR developers with information regarding the closure of these games. The cancellation of these titles, including the mysterious Harry Potter VR game, is almost certainly tied to the recent closure of 4 major VR studios. This includes the studios behind the Quest port of Resident Evil 4, the Deadpool VR game, and Asgard’s Wrath I & II.

For those who are disappointed by the ‘what ifs’ surrounding this cancellation, there is a PCVR Harry Potter mod sitting tight on the Top 10 mods list. If you’re looking for something that can scratch that wizarding and magic itch, this might be a viable option!