This Is How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Breakups

Breakups are some of the most all-consuming, gut-wrenching experiences. While they’re a near-universal experience, everyone tends to endure them differently. In fact, some people even believe our zodiac signs play a role in our post-breakup grieving process.

Wondering how your ex coped with your separation? Here’s how each zodiac sign handles breakups.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Aries are quick to fall in love, but they tend to fall out of it just as fast. In fact, they might have pre-grieved the breakup, which allows them to move on as though they never even cared about their ex in the first place. Of course, that’s not actually the case. They just know not to stay in unfulfilling relationships for too long.

Taurus

Pretty much the opposite of Aries in love, Taurus are more of a slow burn. However, once they’re in love, they’re in it deep with an unmatched loyalty and devotion. Post-breakup, you can likely find them holding on for longer than the other person, ruminating about what went wrong, and still trying to work things out. Once they fully get over a person, however, they’re gone for good.

Gemini

Gemini is the messy sign in breakups. It takes a lot for a Gemini to walk away from someone, and even when they do, they tend to go back and forth a lot, sometimes leading to toxic situations.

Cancer

Poor Cancer is one of the most sensitive signs of the zodiac, making them suffer a bit more intensely than others. They might wallow for a while, sitting in their sadness yet harboring a deep gratitude for their ex. However, heartbreak makes them appreciate life more deeply. The water sign might never fully get over anyone they’ve loved, but they do eventually move on with more empathy and love to give to the next person.

Leo

Ahhhh, Leos…these fiery, attention-loving individuals are softies at heart, but their post-breakup pain tends to manifest a bit chaotically. While they might present as confident and “over it,” there’s likely a ton of grief beneath their facade. Still, they use breakups as an opportunity to “glow up,” channeling the energy creatively and giving their love back to themselves.

Virgo

Virgos are not the type to go back and forth with an ex, drawing out a dramatic breakup. They approach it like any other business manner: with professionalism and boundaries. However, that’s not to say that they’re not heartbroken in the process. They just stuff those feelings down to save face, presenting as a cold, distant boss who’s firing their finest employee.

Libra

Libras are probably the fairest, most loving sign, and they tend to handle their breakups with empathy and kindness. That doesn’t mean they don’t experience the intensity of their grief. In fact, they likely try to soften it by seeking friendship with their ex.

Scorpio

Scorpios get a bad rep for being vindictive, and during breakups, that side of them might surface. However, for the most part, this water sign typically isolates so they can fully process their emotions. They might appear cold or unfazed, but really, they’re probably just retreating for self-preservation and to hide their true feelings—which are quite extreme when they’re heartbroken.

Sagittarius

Everyone wants to be a Sagittarius during a breakup. This fire sign will certainly feel upset about the ending of their relationship, but they won’t waste much time wallowing. In fact, they tend to move on pretty quickly, often without even fully processing it. In no time, they’ll be on to the next and seeking a new adventure.

Capricorn

Capricorn doesn’t have time to grieve. Even when this earth sign is heartbroken, they know the show must go on. You can likely find them throwing themselves into work and personal goals or planning their schedule down to the very minute. Though they might try to avoid their sadness, it often bubbles over in the form of anger or resentment.

Aquarius

The moment an Aquarius hears “I think we should break up,” they’re out the door and planning their next solo trip. This sign leans on their hyper-independence to get them through heartbreak, often appearing cold and unbothered. However, deep down, they experience the same pain and rumination as other signs.

Pisces

During breakups, dreamy, emotional Pisces dives directly into a pool of their tears. They don’t hide from their feelings, nor do they downplay the love they felt for their ex. In fact, they’ll probably spend the next several months writing poetry and romanticizing the relationship. That is, until they find their new muse.