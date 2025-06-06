This Is the ‘Ideal’ Man and Woman. How Do You Compare?

Jason Statham’s bald head, Piers Morgan’s eyes, and Jeremy Clarkson’s humor might not sound like the recipe for heartthrob status—but according to a new survey from dating app Wisp, they’re what British singles consider peak male attractiveness.

The app asked 1,200 UK singles to build their ideal man and woman using a mix of celebrity features, and the results are…specific.

The so-called perfect man has Jason Statham’s scalp (chosen by 53% of respondents), paired with Piers Morgan’s eyes (41%), and Sam Thompson’s nose (29%). Jamie Laing’s mouth took top honors at 51%, while the ideal body belongs to boxer Tommy Fury, who beat out other muscle-bound favorites like Anthony Joshua and Joe Wicks.

Voice goes to Richard Ayoade, whose dry delivery beat Tom Holland’s by a wide margin. And when it comes to humor, Clarkson’s brand of grumpy sarcasm won out over more obvious choices like Romesh Ranganathan and Mo Gilligan. The cherry on top? Gary Lineker’s attitude, which somehow edged out Simon Cowell and Liam Gallagher.

The “perfect” woman, as imagined by the same group of daters, is just as pieced together. Molly-Mae Hague’s blonde hair came in first (45%), followed by Michelle Keegan’s eyes (39%), Maya Jama’s nose (33%), and Jesy Nelson’s lips (48%).

Amanda Holden’s physique edged out Abbey Clancy and Olivia Attwood, and her voice? That goes to Cat Deeley, by a nose, over AJ Odudu. For personality, Emma Willis topped the list, while Harriet Kemsley’s sense of humor claimed the top spot.

The team at Wisp used AI to stitch all of these features together, creating unsettlingly polished composites of what people think they want. But even the experts behind the survey are skeptical about how useful this Frankenstein-style approach really is.

“It’s easy to notice someone’s hair, eyes, or body in a profile picture,” said Wisp’s dating expert Sylvia Linzalone. “But real attraction goes deeper. You can’t hear someone’s voice or feel their energy through a screen.”

The timing of these “ideals” also says a lot about how quickly beauty standards evolve. A hundred years ago, the “perfect” woman was tall and corseted. By the 1920s, the flapper made short hair and a boyish frame fashionable. The 1950s worshipped curves, the 1960s worshipped Twiggy, and the 1990s brought in heroin chic. Now, the preferred look leans fit and sculpted—with a heavy assist from social media filters and filler.

The point is, these lists don’t age well. What looks aspirational in 2025 might feel absurd in five years. Beauty has always been a moving target, and trying to nail it down with AI mashups and celebrity parts just reinforces that the whole thing is more about the moment than the person.