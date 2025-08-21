This Is the ‘Perfect’ Salary in America, According to a New Survey

A new survey says the average American would be happy making $74,000 a year. Not rich, not flashy—just enough to feel stable. But for a lot of people, that number feels out of reach.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research for SurePayroll, found that half of Americans say their current income doesn’t support the life they want. Nearly a quarter say they’re unhappy with what they make, and 35% are already looking for a new job. Another 39% say it’s harder than ever to get hired.

And it’s not only about income, though. Many want better benefits, flexible schedules, and jobs that don’t drain every last ounce of energy. The grind is wearing thin. People are starting to imagine different ways to earn a living—ones that feel more sane, and maybe even meaningful (what a concept!).

Side hustles are having a moment. Nearly 29% of people already run one, and 32% of non-business owners are thinking about starting. For a lot of them, passion matters as much as profit. The survey found that 40% of side hustlers are driven equally or more by what they love doing than by what they earn doing it.

Those passions are wildly specific. Some want to make money quilting. Some want to record voice-overs. One person just wants to help people “release emotional baggage.” About 59% of non-business owners say they wish they could launch a passion-based business, and over half of those with one already say the dream is to make it their only job.

People are also shifting away from large companies. In the survey, 40% said small businesses are more gratifying to work for, with stronger relationships between coworkers and customers. Only 12% said the same about big corporations.

Glenn Ferretti, a director at SurePayroll, said the data shows people want more control and more freedom. “Whether it’s a side hustle or a full leap into launching a small business, it’s clear people want more meaning in how they work,” he said.

Plenty of Americans are still aiming for $74K. But for many, the real goal is something harder to measure—income that actually supports a life they don’t want to escape from.