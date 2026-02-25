This Is the Perfect Vacation for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been craving a getaway since December. Living in the northeast during the winter (especially this particular winter) is excruciating sometimes. It seems we’ve been hit with enough blizzards and ice storms for the next several years. I’d much rather be baking in the sun on a warm beach than shoveling my car out of 12 inches of snow.

But I digress.

If you’re craving a vacation like I am, yet don’t know where, exactly, to book your next trip, you might find your dream holiday by looking at your zodiac sign. Here’s the ideal travel experience for every star sign, according to an expert.

1. Aries

If you’re an Aries, you likely enjoy spontaneous and exciting adventures.

“An Aries loves to keep busy and explore new places, so spending a long week walking around a new city, experiencing a new culture, is a great holiday for them,” says expert Agustin Moreno at Prestige Villas Spain. “They’re also known for a love of adventure and being active, so thrive on holidays that allow them to challenge themselves with a bit of adrenaline, like skiing, hiking, and camping.”

2. Taurus

Taurus, on the other hand, is all about comfort and pleasure.

“The opposite of an active Aries, a Taurus wants to relax in luxurious comfort; something that lets them pamper themselves, rest and recharge, like a spa retreat, a glamorous cruise, or a villa by the beach with plenty of sun loungers and cocktails,” says Moreno. “Luxury accommodation + delicious food + personalised attention + sunshine = the perfect Taurus holiday.”

3. Gemini

Geminis use their holidays to learn and grow, leading with their curiosity and extroversion.

“Whether it’s a long weekend in a historical, cobbled European city, or a month-long cultural tour across Asia, this air sign thrives in environments that are full of movement, conversation, and where there is always something new around the corner,” Moreno explains.

4. Cancer

Cancers would take a family vacation over a solo trip any day.

“Cancers are sensitive and empathetic, and love to spend time with family and friends,” says Moreno. “A multi-generational trip with all of their loved ones, in something like a villa where everyone can stay together and feel at home, is the perfect kind of holiday for a Cancer.”

5. Leo

When planning a getaway, Leos channel their flair for the dramatic, seeking over-the-top experiences and glamorous resorts.

“Leos love drama, excitement, and main character energy. They want to five star luxury, while in an exotic destination that they can post about online to make everyone at home feel jealous, like a tropical island or a safari,” says Moreno.

6. Virgo

Just because they’re on vacation doesn’t mean Virgos lets go of control. In fact, they thrive when following an itinerary packed with immersive activities and learning experiences.

“Being organized and having an eye for detail, Virgos want a trip that allows them to see new things and learn about new historical cultures,” Moreno says. “A city break full of guided tours, museums, historical sites, and traditional food and drink is ideal for a Virgo, with perhaps a few extra days to rest and recharge at the end of the learning!

7. Libra

Libras are the romantics of the zodiac, so they’re seeking sensual couple retreats or cozy getaways to share with their partner.

“Libras appreciate romance, balance, and beauty, so [they] would love a holiday that is elegant and stylish, while allowing them to relax and connect with their partner,” says Moreno. “From romantic candlelit dinners to wine tastings in the countryside, Libras want meaningful conversation and cultural immersion in beautiful surroundings.”

8. Scorpio

Scorpios are not easy to please, and they won’t settle for a mediocre holiday.

“Scorpios are intense, mysterious, introspective, and often spiritual. They love places with a rich history, like sacred temples and ancient ruins, as well as places that have a little mystery and darkness to explore, such as haunted hotels and ghost tours,” Moreno says. “Scorpios want a travel experience that feels powerful; something that will stay with them forever.”

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius does not use their vacation time to “chill.”

According to Moreno, “The perfect holiday for a Sagittarius is full of adventure and spontaneous exploration—they’re restless, and they want freedom, like a road trip across a country, or a hostel-hopping backpacking that allows them to change plans and routes as they go.”

10. Capricorn

Just because Capricorn might be on a holiday doesn’t mean they’re losing their ambition.

“They want a holiday that allows them to push themselves and accomplish new things,” says Moreno. “They love a challenge, so they want to climb a mountain, complete a marathon, or spend time volunteering so they can feel like they’re giving something back.”

11. Aquarius

Aquarius is all about extraordinary solo traveling experiences. You probably won’t catch them at popular resorts or tourist attractions.

“[Aquarians] like to step outside of their comfort zone, and they want a holiday that is unconventional, inspiring, and off the beaten path,” says Moreno. “They love independence, so a solo trip is best, where they can explore at their own pace, while making friends along the way, in destinations that are full of locals, not tourists.”

12. Pisces

Pisces are the artists and dreamers of the zodiac, and their vacation preferences reflect that.

“They’re drawn to water and the peace it brings them, so somewhere they can spend time at [the] beach listening to the waves and floating in the sea, or a quiet cabin by a lake, is a great holiday for a Pisces,” Moreno says. “Pair that with a wellness retreat to allow them to reconnect with their inner selves, practicing yoga and meditation (and some me-time in the spa!), and it’s the perfect trip.”