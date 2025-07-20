This ‘Lucky’ Mom Has Given Birth on July 7 Four Times

Who needs Vegas? Nauzhae Drake’s body basically runs on lucky sevens.

The 26-year-old from Apple Valley, California, now has four children—all born on July 7. Not twins. Not triplets. Four separate pregnancies. Four spontaneous labors. One weirdly punctual uterus.

“It is just amazing having them born all on one day,” she told ABC7. The odds of that happening without medical help are estimated to be in the millions. Her doctor didn’t believe it either, until he checked her chart and saw that none of the births were induced. “So, that means [they] happened on their own,” she said.

Her first child, Kewan, arrived on July 7, 2019. Then came Na’Zaiyla in 2021, followed by Khalan in 2022. By the time she went into labor again on July 7 of this year, even her mom didn’t believe her. “I told her, ‘I know that you are lying,’” Nauzhae’s mother, LaKesha Harrison, told KABC.

All four kids were born at the same hospital. All four came early. And all four reportedly share the same birthmark—on the right leg. “I knew that it was a sign that these are my angel babies,” Drake said.

She’s not a gambler, but everyone keeps telling her to buy a lottery ticket. “Everyone has told me to go and play the lottery,” she said. Which makes sense, considering she somehow landed on the same birth date four times, in four different years, with four entirely unplanned deliveries.

Drake is currently studying to become a neonatal nurse, which feels like the kind of cosmic career alignment you’d expect from someone who has now personally stocked an entire birthday party with her own DNA.

For now, though, she’s mostly just adjusting to the reality of having quadruple birthday chaos every July. No one’s getting their own cake. No one’s booking a solo Chuck E. Cheese trip. And no one is ever going to win the “but it’s my day” argument in that house.

She’s not calling it fate. But at some point, after the third, maybe fourth round of July 7 fireworks in the delivery room, you have to wonder if the number seven’s doing more than pulling its weight.

Because at this point, July 7 might be less a date and more of a portal.