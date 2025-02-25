This Luxury Grocery Store Is Selling Single Strawberries for $19

Would you spend $19 on a single strawberry? I can safely assume that most of you would immediately respond with, “Absolutely not.”

But one Los Angeles woman did—and she recorded her review of the pricy berry on TikTok.

Content creator Alyssa Antoci found the wildly-priced strawberry, which was imported from Kyoto, Japan, in the health foods store Erewhon. Sitting on its mini tray in a plastic container, it looks like any other typical strawberry you’d see in your local grocery store, aside from its luxurious little packaging. The seller’s name, ELLY AMAI, is branded across the container.

Apparently, this organic berry is the “best tasting strawberry in the entire world,” Antoci claimed in her video.

Why Does This Strawberry Cost $19?

While sitting outside of an Erewhon location, Antoci popped the plastic top off the strawberry, hesitating before taking a bite.

“Wow. That is the best strawberry,” she said, covering her mouth in disbelief. “That’s crazy.”

As she reviewed the fruit, shoppers around her seemed to want in on it, asking questions about the berry.

“Yeah, that is the best strawberry I’ve ever had—in my life,” she reiterated. “I need to eat every last bit of it.”

All I can think is…$19 on a single strawberry in this economy? I mean, shit, I wouldn’t want to spend even half of that on an entire pack of strawberries.

And it seems I’m not alone in my reaction.

“Who else thinks Erewhon is a social experiment to see what some people will spend on?” one person commented on Antoci’s TikTok.

Another added, “If I dropped $20 on a strawberry, I’d probably convince myself it was the best one I’ve ever tasted too.”

“Please stop normalizing spending $19 on one strawberry,” one user wrote.

No shade to Antoci—it’s your money, and you can do whatever you want with it. But this goes to show that some people live in very different realities.