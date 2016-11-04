This New Stevie Wonder Song Featuring Ariana Grande Will Make Your Day

If you’re after a piece of music to help you momentarily shed the inevitable existential dread brought on by the trying times we live in, please look no further than “Faith,” a new collaboration between irl music legend Stevie Wonder, and angel-voiced donut-licker Ariana Grande.



The cross-generational duet is a blues-inflected toe-tapper guaranteed to have you dancing in your office swivel chair, and the pairing of Wonder (who has not released new music since 2009) and Grande feels like a surprisingly natural one. Regardless of the age gap, they’re both just instinctively great soul singers at heart, and they play off each other as though they’ve been doing it for years.



Produced by pop masterminds Benny Blanco and Ryan Tedder, and recorded as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film Sing, it’s the sort of bouncy, feel-good track which pretty much always accompanies the credits to family-orientated movies, except because this one is a Stevie Wonder song, it is actually good. Listen to it below:



(Image via Youtube​.)