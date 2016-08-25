This Cookbook Re-Imagines Brad Pitt’s Most Famous Cinematic Meals

Maybe you never gave it much thought before, but Brad Pitt likes to eat. Or at least, he does on the big screen.

A handy guide to the iconic actor’s many cinematic meals, cookbook Fat Brad re-imagines culinary scenes in films like Fight Club, Snatch, Ocean’s 11, Moneyball, and Mr & Mrs Smith with delectable photos and recipes.

The magic of Fat Brad is, of course, the contrast between the actor’s famously ripped body and apparent love of food—seriously, the guy is eating in practically every scene.

The book celebrates this contrast, with visceral visual depictions of mouthwatering burgers (Ocean’s 11), donuts (Fight Club) turkey drumsticks (Troy), and glistening baked potatoes (Snatch).

For snacking between meals? Some isotonic icy poles inspired by Pitt’s gym-loving character Chad Feldheimer in Burn After Reading.

There’s even a chaotic deconstructed dessert inspired by the turbulent breaking up and making up of the starring couple in Mrs & Mrs Smith.

Accompanying the mouthwatering images of Pitt’s movie meals are detailed recipes, developed by film buff chefs Ali Currey-Voumard and Mietta Coventry.

They’re delicious on their own, but best accompanied with a home screening of your favourite Pitt blockbuster.

You can order a copy of Fat Brad here and see more photos on Instagram.

