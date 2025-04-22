This Prison Just Opened Its First-Ever ‘Sex Room’ for Inmates

Italy has opened its first-ever sex room for prisoners, allowing them privacy to meet with their partners.

This room will provide a dedicated space to inmates who’d like to have sex with their visiting partners. Essentially, it upholds their right to have “intimate meetings.”

Videos by VICE

Such “conjugal visits” were once common in prisons. However, they eventually became a thing of the past, given safety concerns and security budgets. Modern-day prisons tend to prioritize family visits over more intimate or sexual meetings.

However, conjugal visits are more prevalent across Europe, including in countries like France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and now Italy, among other countries.

Italy Has Opened Its First-Ever ‘Sex Room’ For Prisoners

This new sex room—a first of its kind in Italy—was tested on Friday when one of the inmates was allowed time in the room with his partner, who was visiting him in prison.

I mean, hey, everyone has needs.

“We can say that a sort of experiment went well and in the next few days there will be other meetings,” Giuseppe Caforio, Umbria’s ombudsman for prisoners’ rights, told the ANSA news agency of the initial test, per Reuters. “We are happy because everything went smoothly, but it is necessary to maintain the maximum privacy to protect the people involved.”

The room likely isn’t as romantic as a hotel room stocked with champagne and rose petals, but it does include a bed and a toilet, so probably better than a dorm room, to be honest. I’m not sure if handcuffs are provided or…

Approved inmates can use the space for up to two hours, so long as they keep the door unlocked in case a guard needs access. It seems only prisoners who are married or in long-term relationships can use the room, and they need to be deemed eligible beforehand. It’s unclear what criteria they must meet to get this luxury.