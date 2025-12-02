This Robot Just Broke a Guinness World Record by Walking 66 Miles

The AI bubble might one day burst. But never fear, for the tech world has another thing they’re going to try to sell us as revolutionary and essential to our everyday lives, even though most of us will struggle to understand how it can help any of us in the slightest: humanoid robots.

Chinese robotics company Zhiyuan Robotics just threw down the gauntlet by demonstrating that its AgiBot A2 robot walked 66 miles from Suzhou’s Jinji Lake to Shanghai. That’s a three-day hike that earned it the Guinness title for “longest journey walked by a humanoid robot.” Cool?

Videos by VICE

ABC News reports that the A2 strolled across highways, busy city streets, and all sorts of surfaces that some clumsy humans (me) regularly trip over. According to the company, the bot obeyed traffic rules the whole time, which already makes it a better pedestrian than most city-dwelling walkers, who have all invented and live by their own walking rules as if jaywalking laws don’t apply to them.

In that sense, this robot walker is a lot like a Waymo: it is robotically designed to obey whatever rules you tell it, making it much safer than a human would be.

A Robot Just Walked 66 Miles, Because Apparently Humans Aren’t Impressive Enough Anymore

When you hear this thing’s battery life, you’ll immediately wonder how it even manages it, considering that the A2 can only last three hours per charge. But its creators developed a workaround: a hotspot battery system that lets them pop in a new powerpack without shutting the robot down.

It’s almost like a NASCAR pit stop, but for a robot designed to go on long, leisurely strolls.

In its promotional video, the bot even gave itself a pep talk, promising it would “break the world record” and, upon arrival at Shanghai’s North Bund, declared it had reached the finish line “accompanied by the first ray of dawn.” All right. Calm down.

Wang Chuang, a senior VP at Zhiyuan, framed the trek as proof of the robot’s stability and reliability. “Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is difficult for many people to do in one go, yet the robot completed it,” he said.

Zhiyuan claims the unit that made the journey is the same one customers can buy. More than 1,000 AgiBot A2 units have reportedly been sold in 2025 already.