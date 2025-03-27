this-social-media-habit-can-ruin-your-healthy-relationship

Apparently, there’s one popular habit many of us do that, according to some dating experts, can ruin our relationships.

If you’re chronically online—like many of us are—you’ve likely heard of the term “soft launch,” which is basically when a couple slowly announces their relationship without revealing the other person’s identity. One might share a pic to their Instagram story of their partner’s hand on their leg while driving, or maybe they’ll post a photo out to eat with two plates of food and two drinks.

In my opinion, a “soft launch”—whether intentional or not—is really just a way to protect yourself and your relationship from scrutiny, especially if you’ve been burned in the past. Social media can be a vile place, so it’s completely normal to want to keep a sliver of your life private while still sharing some of your favorite moments.

Is Soft Launching Your Relationship on Social Media a Bad Idea?

“Soft-launching relationships resonate with many young people today. There is so much pressure on social media to make your relationship look perfect,” global relationship expert Mairead Molloy told Purely Diamonds.

“However, by choosing privacy, couples can avoid that stress. It is about setting boundaries and deciding what to share and what to keep just for yourself. It helps create a stronger foundation and keeps things special.”

This is, of course, just one take on the matter. If a relationship is strong, I don’t think a “soft launch,” or whatever you want to call it, will ruin your shared love.

However, some professionals believe this action might sabotage a couple’s connection.

According to Ashwini Nadkarni MD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, “Soft-launching effectively means gauging the world’s perceptions of your relationship before you’ve had a chance to be explicit about its true nature,” she told FEMAIL. “Thus, partners are often assessing how others will react. The influence of others’ perceptions of your relationship can potentially trigger feelings of distrust.”

Okay, so…I think if you’re entering any relationship with the fear of how it will be received or what others will think, then you’re already starting off on the wrong foot. It really all depends on your intentions behind your desire for privacy, as well as your and your partner’s ability to communicate.