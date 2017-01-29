This Spirulina and Banana Chocolate Smoothie Might Give You Superpowers

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

Life’s been getting pretty weird lately. Does it feel like we’ve been living in The Upside Down, or what?

Let’s be real here: The former host of Celebrity Apprentice is the leader of the free world, the former leader of California is now the host of Celebrity Apprentice, and we’re all being gaslighted so often that it’s becoming nearly impossible to tell what’s real anymore.

But we’ll tell you one thing that is definitely not an #AlternativeFact: This spirulina and banana chocolate smoothie is the most delicious, healthiest damn breakfast smoothie you’ll ever drink.

Reggae star Chronixx, who came up with this recipe says, “It’s my favorite breakfast—and my favorite dinner, my favorite brunch, and my favorite lunch.” And if you’re going to make any spirulina smoothie, you should definitely follow the recipe from the man who wrote the song Spirulina.

With coconut water, hemp milk, cacao powder, kale, dates, and bananas among its ingredients, this smoothie is packed with enough damn superfoods to send you to the moon. Don’t believe us? Ask Kellyanne Conway.