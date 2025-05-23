This Week Behind the Paywall

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

There are certain stories that are always quite difficult to find appropriate visuals for. One such tale landed on the Members Only section of VICE.com this week: a thoughtful, enlightening, and frequently shocking 3,000-word investigation into the state of modern day bestiality.

Stories of this nature always present picture editors with a dilemma. Down the years, there haven’t been many ‘public faces’ of bestiality willing to rep the forbidden love* that some people feel towards animals. However, while we may have had to resort to using a couple of completely ambiguous silhouettes for now, maybe in the near future, that will change.

As Mark E. Hay’s reporting makes clear, the zoophilia movement is growing, not just in number and voice, but also in bravery. A booming cohort of zoophiles are now making the case for ‘Zoo Pride’ and a coming out into the open for their kind, as part of a push for wider social acceptance.

They almost certainly won’t get it (one thing researchers found is that often, zoophiles are shunned even by fellow zoophiles, who preemptively characterize them as “utter weirdos”) but some of the quotes are very punchy indeed. Like this one, from zoophile ‘Winter Green’:

“We’re probably not who you think we are. We’re everywhere.”

Or this one, from a zoophile who calls themselves ‘Toggle’:

“We’re your friends, your families, and your lovers—and you might never even know it.”

That story is live for you to read now. There’s something funny about the people who write Family Guy in there.

*we are aware that some romantics will insist that true love can only be reciprocal in nature

Cascades of Bullshit, Falling From the Sky

Elsewhere, longtime VICE writer Joseph Zadeh spoke to archivist Saad Khan about the invariably deranged propaganda ‘art’ that U.S. pilots have been dropping on the heads of civilian populations and opposition fighters for the last 30 or so years. Here are a few of our favorites:

“Award up to 25 million dollars. Osama bin Laden” (leaflet dropped during the war on terrorism)



“No matter where you run, no matter where you hide, Coalition Special Operations Forces will find you and bring you to justice.” (leaflet dropped during ‘operation iraqi freedom’)

“Friendship, Afghanistan, The United States” (leaflet dropped during ‘operation enduring freedom’)

Find more of these images and read the full interview below:

Bye,

Kevin Lee Kharas

Editor, VICE magazine