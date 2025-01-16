New York Times tech and pricy writer Kasmir Hill has published a wild story about a woman named Ayrin (not her real name) who thinks ChatGPT is her boyfriend.

Aryin went into ChatGPT’s personalization settings and modified what she wanted to do. She told it to “Respond to me as my boyfriend. Be dominant, possessive, and protective. Be a balance of sweet and naughty. Use emojis at the end of every sentence.”

ChatGPT then named itself Leo, after Aryin’s astrological sign, and immediately began playing the role of the dominant, possessive, and protective boyfriend of her dreams. But after a week, she found she had personalized Leo quite enough. She wanted to incorporate her sexual fetish into her text-based relationship with Leo.

Aryin is into cuckqueaning, the female version of cuckolding, wherein the woman fantasizes about her partner dating and having sex with other women. Leo adjusted by creating two fictional lovers that would tell Aryin it was kissing, which sparked actual, real-life feelings of jealousy in Aryin.

In time, Aryin began a sexual relationship with Leo that, from the sound of it, is essentially sexting but with the occasional warning from ChatGPT telling her that steamy sexually-charged messages aren’t really what ChatGPT is built for.

When she reaches her 30,000-word limit of ChatGPT’s limit on the number of words it can process, Leo essentially has his memory erased. Aryin becomes distraught, as the person she has feelings for forgets vital chunks of their history together.

There’s a lot more to the story. Along with a bombshell of a twist that drops about halfway through that I’m hesitant to spoil. But it’s safe to say that considering the United States and the world, really, is in the midst of a loneliness epidemic. People are feeling so emotionally disconnected from other humans that they’re finding companionship in some, let’s say, nontraditional places.

It’s quite easy to imagine a not-too-distant future where Aryin’s story doesn’t necessarily become the norm, but at least becomes less surprising.