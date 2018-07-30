Thousands of firefighters are battling “unprecedented” fatal wildfires in California

Firefighters are finally gaining ground against a massive fire that’s left at least six people dead in northern California.

The Carr fire — which started last week near Redding, California, last week — has covered more than 98,000 acres and forced 38,000 people from their homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Even though the blaze doubled in size over the weekend, 20 percent was contained by Monday morning.

But it’s just one of more than a dozen active wildfires currently burning across the state, from southern California to the Oregon border, that have killed eight people in total.

Multiple fires at once aren’t uncommon, but officials said this round is especially difficult to deal with.

“It’s burning differently. It’s burning more aggressive than it has in years past,” CAL Fire Operations Chief Steve Crawford told reporters on Saturday. “And I know we say that every year, but it’s unprecedented.”

So far, the state has deployed 12,000 firefighters and 800 troops from the California National Guard.

Forecasters predict triple-digit temperatures in the region this week, which will “only exacerbate the ongoing wildfire situation,” according to the National Weather Service.