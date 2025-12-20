3 More Ebike Sales for the Holidays

Blame all those car commercials that, for years, made it seem like unveiling a large vehicle with an equally large bow was the most dramatic Christmas morning gift. It’s hard to swing a Mercedes-Benz as a gift, but an ebike wedged under the tree with a bow on it?

More doable. Maybe not entirely, but more so.

Videos by VICE

With so many ebike brands offering holiday sales, we felt we couldn’t highlight just three. So here are another three brands with sales on ebikes.

1. ride1up

Here’s an ebike company that seems to be slowly but steadily making a name for itself. This deal is a mild one, more of an appetizer than the entire Christmas ham entreé. The savings only go to “up to” $300, depending on the model, although the purchase of a 700 Series gets you a free extra battery for average range, and that’s worth $345.

2. aventon

Aventon is one of the brands bringing mid-drive motors to budget ebikes. Mid-drive motors typically offer a more natural pedal feel than hub motors, which tend to feel more like an on/off switch.

Whether the bike has a torque sensor or a cadence sensor for the pedals has a significant effect, sure. Still, mid-drives tend to contribute to making you feel like you’re actually pedaling the bike, just with powerful legs.

Aventon’s sale offers up to $500 off, and it includes most of their models.

3. segway

Yeah, that Segway. They make ebikes. Even after all these years, they’re still most closely identified with the self-balancing two-wheeled platforms that bore the Segway name in its earliest incarnation.

The machine that represented the last time Silicon Valley was truly, delightfully, optimistically geeky never took over the world. Still, Segway wasted no time pivoting to electric stand-up scooters and, now, to ebikes. Segway knocked off $600 from its Xafari ebike and $400 from its Xyber.