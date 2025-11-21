Ticketmaster Typo Caused Olivia Dean’s 2026 Tour Prices to Skyrocket by 1300%

Ticketmaster recently corrected a typo that caused prices for Olivia Dean’s 2026 “The Art of Loving Tour” to skyrocket by 1300 percent. Presale opened on November 18, and tickets quickly sold out, prompting Dean to add new dates. When fans called out Ticketmaster for the unbelievable prices, however, the live music giant addressed the typo.

“Raise ur hand if ur not seeing Olivia Dean next year,” one fan wrote on social media. “Ticketmaster is f***ed and charges insane prices and lets bots buy out the whole venue.” They included screenshots of the huge queue showing 24,161 fans in the virtual ticket line, and another that highlighted a balcony seat in Boston’s TD Garden for $753.45.

Videos by VICE

Another fan commented on the Twitter thread with their own screenshot of another virtual queue. This one showed 124,272 people ahead of them. On November 19, Ticketmaster replied to the post, thanking fans for bringing the issue to their attention.

“The price was a typo, but has since been updated to the correct $53.45 all in price – appreciate you flagging this,” the company account wrote in comments on several posts from fans. “Refunds for the difference have been automatically issued.”

Olivia Dean took to her Instagram stories on November 18 after presale tickets sold out. Despite the typo on Ticketmaster, many fans still shelled out the money.

“Guys, this is a bit crazy. Presale sold out, so we’re adding some extra dates,” Dean announced on her Instagram. The additional dates for the summer tour include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Austin, and three New York City dates.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets opened three days later, on November 21, for Olivia Dean’s tour next year. The typo has allegedly been fixed, but fans have still noted that the virtual queues seem impossibly long. A queue for the 18,000-capacity Madison Square Garden pushed 270,000. This led fans to speculate that the queues were filling up with bots and scalpers.

Ticketmaster often finds itself in hot water with fans and artists who fight back against rising prices and the Ticketmaster-Live Nation monopoly of live music. Pearl Jam have been longtime critics of the company’s practices since the 90s, along with Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, and many others. Zach Bryan notably rejected booking with the company, even releasing the 2022 live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. But in 2023, he returned to the platform for his “Quittin’ Time” Tour, citing “one guy can’t change the whole system.”

Still, in 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster, in an attempt to break up the monopoly. The suit cited “monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.”

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images