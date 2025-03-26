A TikToker Shared Her Daily Schedule in Prison and People Are Jealous

A prison inmate shared her detailed schedule from her time behind bars, and honestly, it doesn’t seem that bad.

TikTok user Jodie (@jodieandjail), who labels herself as a recovering gambling addict, shared a document that outlined her daily schedule at Peterborough Prison in England. In her video, she went over the basics of each day, garnering a surprising reaction from her viewers.

According to Jodie, the inmates are unlocked for breakfast at 7:10 in the morning. They have about 20 minutes to eat, which they can do either in their cells or out in the wing with other inmates.

From there, they can choose between exercising in a small courtyard (if the weather is nice and there are enough officers) or being locked up for the time being. Of course, the “exercise” doesn’t have to be anything strenuous and usually involves just walking around the courtyard and getting some fresh air.

“Take the opportunity to take it because it may be the only time you get to go outside today,” Jodie said in her video.

After about half an hour, it’s time for “mass movement,” which basically involves everyone walking together with guards to get to the next place for either education or work. Activities will commence from here, and there will be two “free flows” at nine and eleven.

“Free flow means that you can move around the prison at certain times of the day,” Jodie explained. “So, if you have an appointment, you need to be ready for free flow at 9:00. If your appointment is at half-nine, you will go on the free flow at that time and wait for your appointment.”

Once it’s lunch time, there will be another mass movement to the wing so everyone can either eat together or in their cells.

“You get a whole twenty minutes to eat your lunch,” Jodie said.

I mean, hey, that’s more than I used to get at my summer job in college.

Following lunch is lockup for over an hour, during which some inmates will be taken for visits or appointments. After that time is up, there is a mass movement back to work or education.

The next round of activities includes exercise and free flow, however, Jodie explained that the exercise portion doesn’t happen often, if at all. Additionally, they’re “not allowed to go outside for fresh air.” So, as she mentioned earlier in the video, you’ll want to take advantage of the early-morning outside activities—should you find yourself in Peterborough Prison, that is.

Then, of course, it’s time for dinner before being locked up for the night.

While the strict schedule/routine might seem daunting, many people actually found it to be…alluring.

“The cost of living is so bad that this looks relaxing,” one person commented.

“There’s been times in my life I would have loved this,” another added. “The punishment is to stay in bed in your room for hours. Oh no, whatever shall I do?”

Others, however, commented on the earliness of breakfast, which apparently is a deal-breaker for them.

“I’m deeply offended by how early breakfast is,” one person quipped.

Another added, “I’m dead serious if you told any potential offenders they’d have to get up at 7:10 for their crimes daily, I know they’d rethink it.”