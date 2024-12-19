Say Adios to Dead AirTag Batteries With This Battery Case That Lasts for 10 Years

Apple AirTags hit that sweet spot of having a battery life just long enough to lure its user into forgetting they exist—until you go to check their status on the Find My app and see that the battery’s been dead for some time.

I’ve used AirTags to track and protect luggage during trips, backpacks when I’m working from a café, and even bicycles I’ve parked on New York’s busy streets. I get roughly a year out of each AirTag’s single CR2032 battery, which always seems to give out just as I’m heading out on a trip, and then I have to hunt down a replacement CR2032. It’s not something I can count on finding easily if I’m traveling through an airport.

What if you just want to throw an AirTag in your trunk, toolbox, or bag of camera gear so that you can forget about having to babysit its battery life? That’s exactly what prompted the creation of the TimeCapsule.

no more nasty surprises

Elevation Labs created the 10-year battery case after experiencing a nightmare scenario for any photographer: the loss of $10,000 worth of camera gear to a thief. Having had the foresight to slip a regular, old AirTag into the bag, they found the battery long dead when they took a peek in Find My, the app that’d let an AirTag’s owner track it down. Well, if the baby weren’t dead.

The TimeCapsule replaces the AirTag’s backing plate and CR2032 battery. Just remove the two from your AirTag and screw it over the CR2032-shaped contact inside the TimeCapsule case. Then pop in a couple of common AA batteries (Elevation Labs recommends Energizer Ultimate Lithiums), and screw the case backing plate on. That’s it.

perfect for long-term storage

Got a project car, boat, RV, or something else tucked away in storage that you might not see more frequently than once a year? That, too, is an ideal use for the TimeCapsule. Its IP69 waterproof rating means it’s not only dust-proof but can withstand high-pressure water jets without soaking what’s inside.

It measures 4.45″ by 1.57″ by 0.75″, so it’s larger than an AirTag for sure, but it’s still only about the size of two fingers held side by side. It’s hard to think of applications for which it’d be too large. Even if your purse or backpack were so stuffed that it couldn’t hold two fingers worth of space more, it’d be worth jettisoning something for the sake of 10 years of peace of mind. One will cost you $20, and a two-pack will cost you $30. The four-pack, going for $40, is available on Elevation Labs’ own website.