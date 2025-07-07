Tinder’s ‘Most Swiped Right Man’ Finally Found Love—Offline

After nearly a decade, 48,000 likes, and more bad dates than he can probably count, the guy once dubbed “Tinder’s most swiped-right man” has officially logged off—and fallen in love the old-school way.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, 34, gained internet fame in 2017 after Tinder revealed that over 14,600 people had swiped right on his profile. At one point, he says he was getting 40 matches a day and had to mute the app just to get some peace. Despite the attention, the Greenwich-based model and pilot says he never found a real connection. “Since then, online dating has never really worked for me,” Tomlin said in interviews.

The turning point came in October 2024, when a spontaneous night out in Soho led to an unexpected meet-cute with finance manager Vicky Batsford, 43. “She stole my attention straight away,” Tomlin said. “Everything was easy and natural.” The two made eye contact at the bar, exchanged numbers, and kept things casual until their friendship turned into something more.

The Most Popular Man on Tinder Is No Longer Single

Batsford, who lives in Essex, didn’t realize she was talking to Mr. Tinder until she Googled him later that week. “At first, it was a massive eye roll,” she told reporters. But after a few conversations—and a couple drinks—she said she started to see who he really was. “I found him incredibly interesting. He soon swooned me over.”

According to Tomlin, that authenticity was exactly what he’d been missing. He describes most of his app matches as “inauthentic” and admits his dating success actually declined after he became internet-famous. “It’s just become a game,” he said. “People swipe on me because of who I am.”

Now, after nine months of dating, the couple is officially together and already making plans to move in. Tomlin says marriage is on the table and calls Batsford “the real deal.” Tomlin, who now runs a matchmaking service called Celebrity Love Coach, says his own dating burnout helped him rethink what people really want. “The dating world is always changing, and it’s easy to lose hope,” he said. “But there’s still love out there if you’re willing to get uncomfortable.”

He says meeting Vicky showed him that dating doesn’t always have to happen through a screen. “In the past, I’ve dated models, nurses—and idiots,” he joked. “But this is different.”

After nine years of swiping, he finally found what he was looking for. And all it took was logging off.